Youth Roundup: Auburn squirt team picks up tie

The Auburn Squirt Red team went 0-1-1 over the weekend, earning a tie with Utica while losing to Wesbter.

On Saturday the Ice Hawks fell to Webster 6-2. Kingston McGuire and Lexi Jackson were the scorers for Auburn. Ben Chapman, Ely Williams, LT Tomandl and Cal Maher picked up assists.

Auburn bounced back on Sunday to knot the Utica Comets 3-3. Chapman, Jackson and Maher all found the back of the net. Evan Casler and Tomandl were credited with assists, while Quintin Morabito made 17 saves.

