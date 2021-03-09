Youth Roundup: Auburn White Squirts win pair of games

The Auburn White Squirt team picked up a weekend sweep, shutting out Center State Saturday 6-0 and beating Cortland 8-6 on Sunday.

Robbie Foltz scored four goals for the Ice Hawks against Center State, with Connor Meyer and Evan Steinbacher chipping in with one goal apiece. Macie MacKay and Dominic Catalfano had helpers, and Tanner Marcellus made six saves.

Foltz and Meyer both scored hat tricks on Sunday to defy Cortland, Nico Simmonds and Jack Sroka scored once. MacKay, Steinbacher and Connor Wilcox all were credited with an assist. Marcellus picked up 17 saves.

SQUIRTS

Auburn Red split the weekend, defeating the Utica Jr. Comets 7-5 before dropping a contest to the Rochester Jr. Amerks.

In the victory over Utica, Lexi Jackson posted two goals, while Kingston McGuire and Cal Maher both scored one goal with two assists. Ben Chapman (assist), Crew Sennett and Evan Casler rounded out the scoring with one apiece. LT Tomandl added an assist, while Quinton Morabito made seven saves.

Chapman scored the only goal with assists going to Dan Pesarchick and Tomandl in the loss to Rochester.