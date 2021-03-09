Youth Roundup: Auburn White Squirts win pair of games

The Auburn White Squirt team picked up a weekend sweep, shutting out Center State Saturday 6-0 and beating Cortland 8-6 on Sunday.
Robbie Foltz scored four goals for the Ice Hawks against Center State, with Connor Meyer and Evan Steinbacher chipping in with one goal apiece. Macie MacKay and Dominic Catalfano had helpers, and Tanner Marcellus made six saves.
Foltz and Meyer both scored hat tricks on Sunday to defy Cortland, Nico Simmonds and Jack Sroka scored once. MacKay, Steinbacher and Connor Wilcox all were credited with an assist. Marcellus picked up 17 saves.
SQUIRTS
Auburn Red split the weekend, defeating the Utica Jr. Comets 7-5 before dropping a contest to the Rochester Jr. Amerks.
In the victory over Utica, Lexi Jackson posted two goals, while Kingston McGuire and Cal Maher both scored one goal with two assists. Ben Chapman (assist), Crew Sennett and Evan Casler rounded out the scoring with one apiece. LT Tomandl added an assist, while Quinton Morabito made seven saves.
Chapman scored the only goal with assists going to Dan Pesarchick and Tomandl in the loss to Rochester.
Auburn Blue also went 1-1 over the week, falling to Skaneateles 5-3 on Thursday but rebounding to beat Rome 6-1 on Sunday. Connor Meyer scored three unassisted goals to earn a hat trick against Skaneateles. Connor Wilcox made 14 saves.
On Sunday, Nico Simmonds registered a hat trick and Meyer scored twice. Dominic Catalfano added a goal and an assist. Gavin Wakeham and Jack Sroka also figured in with an assist each and Wilcox made 13 saves.
BANTAMS
Auburn fell to Elmira on Saturday 7-4, but came back to beat the Webster Cyclones 4-2 on Sunday.
Mac Maher scored two times for the Ice Hawks in the loss, with Aiden Tomandl and Noah Testa scoring once. Mason Vitale, Joey Cesario, Ryan Maher, Tomandl and Testa all had assists. Jason Piquet turned away 24 shots. In the win against Webster, Testa buried a pair of goals and Evan Moore and Maher rounded out the scoring. Tomandl and Luciano Carnicelli chalked up assists. Piquet made 15 saves.
PEE WEES
Auburn Red tied Ithaca 4-4 and then defeated Lysander 6-3. In Saturday's tie, Judah Young recorded a hat trick with one assist. TJ Pisciotti also scored. Josiah Freier, Max Laraway and Matthew Hoey earned assists. Jonah Young stopped 20 shots in net. Judah Young scored five more goals in the Sunday win over Lysander, with Tristan White picking up the other goal. Luke Siracusa, Laraway and Pisciotti all tallied assists.
Auburn White played one game during the weekend, tying Center State 3-3. Tristan White notched a multi-goal game, with Caden Wilcox scoring the other goal that secured the tie. Giovanni Manzone and Peter Tarby both were credited with assists and Aiden Baum totaled 18 saves.