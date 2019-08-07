The Auburn Xtreme 14-U softball team won its summer travel league with a 6-0 victory over the CNY Bombers in the championship game. Madison Lowe earned the shutout win from the circle, scattering three hits over seven innings.
On offense, Carly Hopper recorded three hits and one run, while Sydney Marinelli (run), Ellie Brozon (run), Brynnly Goldsworthy (run) and Colleen Jump all knocked in two hits. Elise Clifford (run), Annabella Mondello (run), Kyle Guarino and Abby Carr all contributed base hits.
The Xtreme finishes its 2019 season with a 30-6-1 record, that includes two second-place finishes and three third-place finishes at tournaments.
Auburn Summer Softball
The Yankees prevailed over the Dodgers 9-7, with Grace Ryan and Samantha Carr combined for five strikeouts for the winners.
Annaiyah Fordyce, Grace Ryan, Mia Muntz, Luciana DeBois, Marissa Pesarchick, Analia Baker and Carr all had multiple hits for the Yankees. Hallie Gleason registered four hits for the Dodgers, while Haylei DeAngelis, Amarie Daniels and Makayla Dean all added multiple hits.
Boys and Girls Baseball
Tyburn Academy/St. Joseph's Brewers 23, Majorpalooza Inc. Pirates 16: Gavin Stewart had four hits, including a grand slam, to lead the Brewers, while Billy Kufs, Michael Colesante, Miranda Mahar and Joey Salvage also registered four hits. Kufs also helped turn a double play.
Ava Salmon dropped in four hits for the Pirates. Liam Brahney, Orrin Merizzi and Cain Dorsey chipped in with three hits, and Jaxson Barski posted one hit.