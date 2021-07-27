Youth Roundup: Auburn Xtreme fast-pitch softball team wins Watertown tournament

The Auburn Xtreme Open Division fast-pitch softball team competed in the Can-Am Softball Shootout last weekend in Watertown and emerged with a championship.
Auburn played five games in total, beginning Saturday with a 5-2 win over the Rochester Lady Lions. All five of Auburn's runs came in the first inning, led by triples from Ava Mills and Morgan Marl, and a double from Olivia Maassen. Maddie Funk scattered five hits and struck out five.
Only five innings were needed in Auburn's 10-2 win over CNY Elite. Doray DiLallo went 3-for-3 with two runs, while Emma Nolan finished 2-for-2 with three runs. Marl pitched all five innings, allowed four hits with seven strikeouts.
Funk was at her best in Auburn's final game of pool play, earning a shutout in a 1-0 win over the CNY Monsters. Funk was charged with four hits and struck out four, while the Xtreme defense didn't allow a runner advance past second base. The game's lone run came in the top of the first inning when Nolan walked and scored on a two-bagger from Mills.
The No. 1 seed for the championship round, Auburn again met the Rochester Lady Lions in the semifinal, but the second meeting was a 10-2 rout. The Xtreme scored five times in the first inning and controlled play the rest of the way. DiLallo recorded three doubles and four RBIs. Marley Plish (double) and Funk (double, two RBIs) were other offensive contributors.
In the championship against the CNY Monsters, Auburn secured a 2-1 win on a walk-off hit from Marl. DiLallo started the bottom of the seventh with a single, and on a 2-1 pitch, Marl hit a drive into left-center field that allowed DiLallo to score.
Auburn scored the game's first run in the third when Maassen scored on an errant pick-off throw. The Monsters tied the game in the top of the seventh on Abby Marinelli's triple. Another Monsters run was called back when, on an appeal with the bases loaded, it was determined that the runner from third left early on a potential sacrifice fly.
Funk was again the winning pitcher with five hits against and one strikeout. She was named the tournament's most valuable player.
DiLallo finished the weekend with 13 hits, including five doubles. She added eight runs and six RBIs.
BOYS AND GIRLS BASEBALL
Empire Hardware Dodgers 17, Cayuga National Bank/Majorpalooza Inc. Mets 10: Aiden Collier, Mason Murinka, Camden Murinka (two doubles), Max Owens and Seniyah Williams all recorded three hits for the Dodgers. Cody Farrell Jr. and Nicholas Boglione chipped in with two hits each.
For the Mets, Jaxon Bouma and Dalton Davis both notched four hits. Sam Mendillo, Max Mendillo and Benny Gibbs added two hits apiece.
Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 33, Reflections Dermatology/Tyburn Red Sox 22: The Yankees' foursome of Daniel Baker, Lucas Baker, Gemma Caci and Chase Riggall combined for 20 hits, 20 runs scored and 17 RBIs. Michael Borza highlighted the offense with a pair of home runs, one of which was a grand slam, and eight RBIs.
JJ Coomber went 5-for-5 with five runs and one RBI. Parker Dominick also went 5-for-5 with five runs.