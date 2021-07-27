Youth Roundup: Auburn Xtreme fast-pitch softball team wins Watertown tournament

The Auburn Xtreme Open Division fast-pitch softball team competed in the Can-Am Softball Shootout last weekend in Watertown and emerged with a championship.

Auburn played five games in total, beginning Saturday with a 5-2 win over the Rochester Lady Lions. All five of Auburn's runs came in the first inning, led by triples from Ava Mills and Morgan Marl, and a double from Olivia Maassen. Maddie Funk scattered five hits and struck out five.

Only five innings were needed in Auburn's 10-2 win over CNY Elite. Doray DiLallo went 3-for-3 with two runs, while Emma Nolan finished 2-for-2 with three runs. Marl pitched all five innings, allowed four hits with seven strikeouts.

Funk was at her best in Auburn's final game of pool play, earning a shutout in a 1-0 win over the CNY Monsters. Funk was charged with four hits and struck out four, while the Xtreme defense didn't allow a runner advance past second base. The game's lone run came in the top of the first inning when Nolan walked and scored on a two-bagger from Mills.