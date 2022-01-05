Youth Roundup: Auburn youth hockey earns win, tie to start new year

The Auburn Casler Masonry Ice Hawks went unbeaten in two games over the weekend, earning a win and a tie.

The Ice Hawks faced Southern Tier on Saturday and skated to a 3-3 tie.

Evan Casler scored twice and Connor Meyer had the other goal. Quintin Morabito made 12 saves for the no-decision.

On Sunday, Auburn shut out Ithaca 7-0.

Crew Sennett recorded a hat trick, Meyer buried two goals, and Robbie Foltz and Evan Maloy chipped in with one apiece.

Casler and Foltz notched two assists each, and Jack Wallner and Gregg Bates both had one helper.

Morabito made 14 saves in the shutout effort.

