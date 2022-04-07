Youth Roundup: Cato-Meridian Otters complete short course swimming season

A Cayuga County swim club just wrapped up a successful month of championship competition.

The Cato-Meridian Otters had representatives at three different meets in March, with individuals posting several strong showings.

Cato's senior-level swimmers participated in the Niagara LSC Open Championships March 11 through March 13 at Erie Community College. The Otters brought a group of 14 swimmers and finished third overall in points, while ranking first in the small team's division (programs with less than 100 swimmers).

The Otters swam three relay teams. The boys A team (Gavin Van Kersbergen, Zachary Drotar, Bryce Rogers and Michael White) competed in the 400 medley, 200 medley and 200 free relays and finished second, third and fourth.

Cato also had several swimmers finish high in individual events. Van Kersbergen was first in the 100 IM (53.65) and beat his own Niagara LSC record for 13-14 year old boys. He also came in second in the 100 backstroke (52.77). His 100 butterfly time of 51.59 seconds was also a record for that age group.

Drotar came in first in the 100 breaststroke (59.01) and second in the 200 breaststroke (2:06). Hana Spaulding came in second in the 500 free (5:04.52). Eva Smith placed third in the 100 backstroke (57.21). Mikhail Kabunov, Bryce Rogers and Michael White had several top 10 finishes.

Cato-Meridian brought nine swimmers to the Niagara LSC 14-U Championships March 18 to March 20 at the Webster Aquatic Center in Rochester. The Otters finished 11th out of 37 teams. Van Kersbergen won the 200 backstroke (1:57.86), 400 IM (4:17.28), 100 fly (51.84), 100 back (54.69) and 100 IM (53.63). He added second- and third-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. He was first place in total points among 13- and 14-year olds. Olivia McManus finished second in the 100 butterfly (1:08.61), while Aleksei Kabunov was third in the 200 fly (2:11.05).

Six team members competed at the Eastern Zone Speedo short course sectionals at Ithaca College March 24 through March 27. Eva Smith placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (56.63). Drotar placed sixth in the 200 breaststroke (2:06.91). Spaulding came in seventh in the 100 freestyle (51.57).

Spaulding, Smith and Drotar are currently scheduled to swim at the National Level USA Swimming Futures Championships in July in Cary, North Carolina.

