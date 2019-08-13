Aiden Collier recorded four hits and four runs, while Sophia Naumilket added four hits and three runs to lead the RMAZ Awards Dodgers to an 18-8 victory over the Auburn Fire Department Orioles in Boys and Girls Baseball action.
Emma Sessions, Jacob Woodman and Eli Ryan each added two hits for the Dodgers.
The Orioles were led by Jack Slywiak, who had four hits and three runs, and Casey Herrling who had three hits and scored three runs. Mason Smith, Liam Sargent and James Whaley also had three hits.
RMAZ Awards Dodgers 9, Auburn Police Department 7: Charlie DeRosa tallied three hits and three runs for the Dodgers.
Ben Chapman, Cam Murinka and Trevin Murinka also had three hits, while Owen Chalupnicki had two hits.
The Rangers' Joey Villano (two runs) and Eve Mussina each had three hits, and Kyler Breeze chipped in two hits.