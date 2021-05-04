Youth Roundup: Lehman, Maneri win wrestling tournaments

Representing Ruthless Aggression, Brady Maneri won the Ohio Tournament of Champions last Saturday, then wrestled in the Tournament of Champions team duals. He posted an overall record of 11-0. Lucas Maneri went 4-1 at the Tournament of Champions and his team placed third.

At the Extreme Tournament in Utica, Cam Lehman won his weight class and finished fourth in the weight class above his normal one. At the Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association Tournament in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Patrick Winseman finished first, John Winseman went second, and Noah Winseman placed third.

For Auburn Elite Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and MMA, three fights competed in Albany over the weekend at the NAGA Jiu Jitsu event. Aiden Rubeck finished second, while Ryan Fedigan and Jackson Engle both placed third.

