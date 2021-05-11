 Skip to main content
Youth Roundup: Local wrestlers place at NYWAY state championships
YOUTH ROUNDUP

Youth Roundup: Local wrestlers place at NYWAY state championships

Ruthless aggression

Ruthless Aggression wrestlers, from left, Jaxon Butterfield, Lucas Maneri, Lucas Barbieri, Brady Maneri, Cael Powers, Logan Sheriff, placed at last weekend's NYWAY championships. 

 Provided

Several Ruthless Aggression Wrestlers placed at last weekend’s NYWAY State Championships in Rochester.

Brady Maneri, Lucas Maneri, Cael Powers, Jaxon Butterfield, Joey Brooks, Mason Smithers, Talan Hubbard and Connor Fraher all took first place.

Adam Dorn, Logan Sheriff, Lucas Barbieri, Cameron Monahan, Patrick Winseman, and John Winseman all placed second.

Cameron Lehman and Noah Winseman placed third, Bobby Pullen and Bryce Monahan placed fourth, Nicholas Sorce placed sixth, and Mason Tanner placed sixth.

