Youth Roundup: Morabito's shutout leads Auburn 10-U hockey

The Auburn Ice Hawks 10-U Casler Masonry team earned two wins over the weekend, and in the process goalie Quintin Morabito earned his second shutout of the season.

Auburn topped Valley 7-0 on Saturday. Connor Meyer scored three goals, Evan Maloy had two, and Robbie Foltz and Evan Casler rounded out the scoring with one apiece.

Dominic Catalfano and Foltz both recorded two assists. Gavin Wakeham and Maloy added assists.

Morabito made 20 saves in the shutout effort.

On Sunday, the Ice Hawks beat Cortland 3-1. Crew Sennett potted two goals and Casler had the other. Casler, Jack Wallner and Maloy were all credited with assists. Morabito was tasked with 16 saves in goal.

Auburn’s 10-U Savannah Bank squad also played a pair over the weekend. Auburn fell to Camillus 6-3 on Saturday, despite two goals from Jack Sorka and one by Connor Wilcox. Goalie Kieran Dwyer made 17 saves.

Sroka scored the lone goal in Sunday’s game against the Skaneateles 2012 Selects, while Wilcox made 26 saves.

