Youth Roundup: Orioles earn three wins in BAG Baseball

The Savannah Bank Orioles recorded three wins in Boys and Girls Baseball action in recent weeks.

The Orioles wrapped up June with a 25-18 win over the Tyburn Academy/St. Albert Great Braves, then repeated the feat with an 18-15 victory over the Braves the following day.

In the first game, Jax Viggiano and Perryon Walker each had grand slams, while Alex Guariglia and Ryan Bunn posted four hits apiece. Gianna Jackson, Joey Plis, Brady DeCaro, Nolan Wride and Cameron Lupo all finished with three hits for the Great Braves.

For the second game, Dexter Church, Viggiano and Colton Turner managed four hits and four runs apiece. Elli Champagne and Elise Turner chipped in four hits apiece.

Belmiro Viera, Anthony Jackson, Gianna Jackson, Plus, DeCaro and Wride had three hits for the Braves.

Last week, the Orioles took down the Byrne Dairy/Auburn Fire Department Yankees 24-20.

Lucas Manwaring sparked the Orioles with two hits and two runs. Viggiano and Walker both recorded grand slams again. Turner, Aveza Mack, Champagne, Allyeem Brown and Liam Guerra all figured in with three hits.

For the Yankees, Nora Dettmann and Maddox Caci had four hits. Caci's day included a bases-clearing triple. Michael Borza had a two-run double and a grand slam as part of a three-hit game. Hayden Rothenburg, Elijah Gaffney and Cynthia Washburn all chipped in three hits.