Youth Roundup: Pier family claims two wins at Weedsport Kartway

The final round of the Weedsport Kartway Thursday Night Thunder took place last week, and it was Chris Pier who won the summer championship.

Pier was behind Owen Bird for most of the 20-lap race, but took over with less than two laps to go to earn the victory in the Clone Heavy main.

Bird came in second place while Chris Natoli, Seth Whitney and Dan Marsden rounded out the top five.

In addition to his fourth-place position in the Clone Heavy, Whitney bested the field in the Clone Light for his third career win. Other top finishers in that race included Marsden, Pier, Tyler Thompson and Anthony Scott.

In Clone Super Heavy, Justin Pier took to victory lane for the fifth time, while Chance Weaver was the runner-up and Logan Winn came in third.

Weedsport Kartway returns to action Sunday, Sept. 18 for the Slack Karts Super Kart Series James Shutts Memorial.