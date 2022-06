The Boys and Girls Baseball season is underway, and the summer started off with a battle between teams representing classic franchises.

On Friday, June 10, the Red Sox defeated the Yankees 17-13.

Daytona Berry (three runs), Cooper Jordan (four RBIs, double) and Xavier Ray (three put-outs on defense) all posted three-hit games for the Red Sox.

For the Yankees, Michael Borza (double, three RBIs), Zoey Washburn (two runs) and Trevor Abel (three runs, two RBIs) all recorded three hits.

