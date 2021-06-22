Youth Roundup: Red Sox, Yankees win two in BAG Baseball

Reflections Dermatology/Tyburn Red Sox beat the Vision Care Associates/Mesa Grande Braves 16-15 in Boys and Girls Baseball action last week.
Giavanna Savage paced the Red Sox with three runs and three hits last Friday. Nick Cammilleri, Parker Dominick and Cooper Jordan all posted three hits and two runs. Jaxson Barski, Rosie Coomber, Hayden DeLapp, Kenway Hurd, Nevaeh Currier, Gia Dominick and Greenleigh Jordan all recorded multiple hits with a run scored.
For the Braves, Cole Lupo posted three hits and three runs. Harlan Hoey, Jani Vieira, Anthony Jackson, Caleb Adessa, Benny Hoey, Hunter Adessa, Joey Plis, Bradyn Kelly, Bel Vieira, Justice Thurstin and Nolan Wride all had multiple hits with runs.
Bel Vieria completed an unassisted triple play for the Braves, while Parker Dominic recorded a double play for the Red Sox.
Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 28, Cayuga Lake National Bank/Majorpalooza Inc. Mets 9: Natalie McKee and Gemma Caci both went 5-for-5 with five runs for the Yankees. Jeffery Garrigan also finished 5-for-5 and scored three runs. Bella Green totaled five hits, with one being a grand slam home run.
Randy Jorgensen had three hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Mets. Dalton Davis posted three hits, two runs and one RBI. Liam Petrosino chipped in with three hits and a run. Allie Whyte contributed a pair of hits and runs.
FROM LAST WEEK
Reflections Dermatology/Tyburn Red Sox 15, Cayuga Lake National Bank/Majorpalooza Mets 12: Hayden DeLapp (double), JJ Coomber, Parker Dominick, Nico Cammilleri, Jaxson Barski (double) and Giavanna Savage paced the Red Sox with three hits and two runs scored each. Gia Dominick, (two hits), Rosie Coomber, Kenway Hurd, Cooper Jordan, Colson Redmond, Greenleigh Jordan and Nevaeh Currier all added hits.
For the Mets, Randy Jorgensen went 4-for-4. Jaxon Bouma, Allie Davis, Benny Gibbs, Dalton Davis all dropped in three hits. Donovan Jorgensen, Max Mendillo, Griffin Pacino, Liam Petrosino, Adalyn Brown, Gerald Sheridan and Carson Kindred all recorded two hits.
Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 20, Auburn Fire Department/RMAZ Awards Orioles 9: Gemma Caci, Jeffery Garrigan and Daniel Baker combined for 12 hits, nine runs and 10 RBIs. Kyle Shymkiw had two hits and a run. Michael Borza went 3-for-3 in addition to two RBIs and a run. Maddox Caci added two hits and two runs.
Tom Bunn registered three hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Orioles. Peyton Viggiano added two hits and a run, while Rafael Rosato and Ryan Bunn each had a hit.