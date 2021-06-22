Youth Roundup: Red Sox, Yankees win two in BAG Baseball

Reflections Dermatology/Tyburn Red Sox beat the Vision Care Associates/Mesa Grande Braves 16-15 in Boys and Girls Baseball action last week.

Giavanna Savage paced the Red Sox with three runs and three hits last Friday. Nick Cammilleri, Parker Dominick and Cooper Jordan all posted three hits and two runs. Jaxson Barski, Rosie Coomber, Hayden DeLapp, Kenway Hurd, Nevaeh Currier, Gia Dominick and Greenleigh Jordan all recorded multiple hits with a run scored.

For the Braves, Cole Lupo posted three hits and three runs. Harlan Hoey, Jani Vieira, Anthony Jackson, Caleb Adessa, Benny Hoey, Hunter Adessa, Joey Plis, Bradyn Kelly, Bel Vieira, Justice Thurstin and Nolan Wride all had multiple hits with runs.

Bel Vieria completed an unassisted triple play for the Braves, while Parker Dominic recorded a double play for the Red Sox.

Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 28, Cayuga Lake National Bank/Majorpalooza Inc. Mets 9: Natalie McKee and Gemma Caci both went 5-for-5 with five runs for the Yankees. Jeffery Garrigan also finished 5-for-5 and scored three runs. Bella Green totaled five hits, with one being a grand slam home run.