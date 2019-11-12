{{featured_button_text}}
Ruthless Aggression

Members of the Ruthless Aggression wrestling program placed at the Lion's Den tournament at SUNY Brockport. Pictured, from left, are Tyler Teachout, Bryce Monahan, Lucas Maneri, Elijah Berry (back), Brady Maneri, Mason Tanner and Cameron Monahan.

 Provided

Fourteen Ruthless Aggression wrestlers competed in the Lion's Den tournament at SUNY Brockport during the weekend of Nov. 2.

Bryce Monahan, Lucas Maneri, Brady Maneri, Mason Tanner, Elijah Berry, Jaxon Butterfield, Mason Smithers and Ethan Matthews all earned first place in their respective divisions. Talan Hubbard and Madison Westerberg posted second-place finishes, Tyler Teachout, Kamdyn Borrero and Brock Smith all came in fourth place, and Cameron Monahan placed fifth.

HOCKEY

Bantams

Auburn 4, Valley Selects 1; Auburn 5, Clinton 4: The Ice Hawks remained unbeaten on the season after a perfect weekend. Against Valley, Nico Tardibone, Aiden Tomandl, Ryan Huber and Jack Pineau all scored, while Owen Kime, Evan Moore and Pineau earned assists. Mason Jones made 17 saves in the net.

Auburn battled back from a 4-1 deficit in the third period to take down Clinton. Tardibone registered three goals while Owen Birchard and Pineau added one each. Carter Mizro posted two assists and Pineau had one assist. Jones picked up the win with 34 saves.

The Ice Hawks are now 8-0.

Pee Wees

Central Outlaws 9, Auburn 1; Ithaca 9, Auburn 0: Kyleen Brady scored the Simmonds, Brady & Loi Oral Surgery Pee Wees only goal of the weekend in the loss to the Outlaws, while Jonah Young made 42 saves in that game. Young followed with 24 saves in the loss to Ithaca.

Squirts

Auburn 5, Center State 4; Camillus 6, Auburn 4: On Saturday, the Siracusa Mechanical Squirts took down Center State behind two goals from Kingston McGuire, while Addison Baier (assist), Josiah Freier and Luka Siracusa (assist) rounded out the scoring. Danny Pesarchick was credited with an assist and Tanner Marcellus posted eight saves.

Cal Maher and Freier scored two times apiece in the loss to Camillus. Baier and Siracusa both figured in with assists and again Marcellus totaled eight saves.

