Youth Roundup: Ruthless Aggression wins at several New York state tournaments

Several Ruthless Aggression wrestlers competed over the weekend of March 7-8 at state-sanctioned events.

At the NY-USA State Championship, both Brady Maneri and Lucas Maneri came in first place. Talan Hubbard placed second at the same tournament, while Mason Tanner came in fifth.

Brady Maneri, Lucas Maneri and Tanner also won at the Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association Qualifier, and all three move on to the MAWA Region Qualifier.

Tyler Teachout placed first and third at the David Schickler Tournament in Brockport.

Bryce Monahan and Ethan Matthews both earned tournament wins at the Fulton Red Raiders tournament, with Cameron Monahan placing second. Maddie Westerberg came in first at the Red Jacket girls tournament.