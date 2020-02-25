Youth Roundup: Ruthless Aggression wrestlers compete at state qualifiers

Ruthless Aggression wrestlers were back on the mats this weekend competing at tournaments around New York state, including a pair of New York state qualifiers.
At the NYWAY Central Region Qualifier, Sammy Sanchez, Ethan Sanchez, Brady Maneri, Lucas Maneri, Tyler Teachout, Cael Powers, Austin Fessinger, Mikey Boyhan, Talan Hubbard and Mason Tanner all took first. Ethan Matthews, Alex Lamson, Kaydin Welch and Maxx Fessinger all came in second. Earning third-place finishes was Glen Sanhez, Ben Lamson, Jack Lamson, and Koltyn Welch. All 19 competing wrestlers earned spots in the NYWAY State Championships on March 14.
At the NY-USA State Qualifiers, Talan Hubbard, Brady Maneri and Lucas Maneri all won. Mason Tanner placed second, and Alex Pesante came in fourth. All will move on to the NY-USA State Finals on March 8.
Bryce Monahan, Ethan Matthews and Madison Westerberg all won first at the G2 Winter Classic in Brockport. Tyler Teachout was second. Brock Smith placed second in two brackets at Hilton while also going second and third in Waverly to earn his 200th win.
YOUTH HOCKEY
Bantams
Auburn Boyle & Anderson captured first place at the Pittsburgh Presidents Cup, defeating the Mt. Lebanon Hornets 5-2 in the championship. Nico Tardibone opened the scoring, but Mt. Lebanon scored the next two to take the lead. Owen Birchard then buried two in a row, and Taridbone and Jack Pineau added insurance tallies to close out the tournament. Tardibone, Ethan Moore and Mason Vitale all recorded assists. Mason Jones made 24 saves to solidify the win.
Auburn opened the tournament with a tie against Mt. Lebanon, 1-1. Jones finished with 32 saves, while Carter Mizro had the only goal off an assist from Pineau. In the second game, Auburn beat the Palmyra (Pennsylvania) Black Knights 3-1. Tardibone scored twice and Pineau added one score. Birchard and Owen Moore picked up assists, while Jones turned aside 17 shots.
Auburn’s third game was a 4-1 victory over the Hampton (Virginia) Road Whalers. Seamus Gentile-Ovens, Owen Kime, Mizro and Tardibone all scored. Joey Lott and Tardibone were credited with assists, and Jones made 19 saves.
Pee Wees
Auburn Simmonds, Brady & Loi Oral Surgery is now on a six-game winning streak following wins over Ithaca and Geneva over the weekend.
In the 9-3 win over Ithaca, Liam Wride recorded a hat trick, while Teagan Wilbur, Judah Young (twice), Penelope Ferguson, Max Laraway and Caden Wilcox also found the back of the net. Laraway and Young also picked up two assists each, while Wilbur, Matthew Hoey, Deirdre Hastings, TJ Pisciotti, Wilcox and Ryan Maher also earned assists. Jonah Young made nine saves.
Hoey scored twice and Maher scored once in the 3-0 shutout win over Geneva. Judah Young had an assist, and Jonah Young was in goal with 22 saves.
Squirts
Auburn Community Hospital split a pair of games over the weekend against Oswego and Geneva.
In the 10-7 loss to Oswego, Ryan Mckay scored three goals, LT Tomandl had two, and Giovanni Manzone and Lexi Jackson scored once. Zachary Jones, Jackson and Tomandl picked up assists. Phoenix Murphy made six saves.
On Sunday, Auburn rebounded to defeat Geneva 5-4. Mckay had three more goals, while Tomandl and Evan Steinbacher added one each. Jackson picked up three assists, while Mason Horsford, Jones, and Mckay all posted one assist. Ben Chapman made 13 saves.