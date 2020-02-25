Youth Roundup: Ruthless Aggression wrestlers compete at state qualifiers

Ruthless Aggression wrestlers were back on the mats this weekend competing at tournaments around New York state, including a pair of New York state qualifiers.

At the NYWAY Central Region Qualifier, Sammy Sanchez, Ethan Sanchez, Brady Maneri, Lucas Maneri, Tyler Teachout, Cael Powers, Austin Fessinger, Mikey Boyhan, Talan Hubbard and Mason Tanner all took first. Ethan Matthews, Alex Lamson, Kaydin Welch and Maxx Fessinger all came in second. Earning third-place finishes was Glen Sanhez, Ben Lamson, Jack Lamson, and Koltyn Welch. All 19 competing wrestlers earned spots in the NYWAY State Championships on March 14.

At the NY-USA State Qualifiers, Talan Hubbard, Brady Maneri and Lucas Maneri all won. Mason Tanner placed second, and Alex Pesante came in fourth. All will move on to the NY-USA State Finals on March 8.

Bryce Monahan, Ethan Matthews and Madison Westerberg all won first at the G2 Winter Classic in Brockport. Tyler Teachout was second. Brock Smith placed second in two brackets at Hilton while also going second and third in Waverly to earn his 200th win.

YOUTH HOCKEY

Bantams