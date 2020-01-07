Ruthless Aggression wrestling was represented well over the weekend in various areas of the Northeast.
At Penn Yan, Brady Maneri, Lucas Maneri, Mason Tanner, Elijah Berry and Brock Smith all took first place in two brackets each. Jaxon Butterfield also earned first place and reached 100 wins.
In Bath, Brady Maneri and Lucas Maneri both won two brackets. Berry, Madison Westerberg and Tanner also earned first. Smith and Alex Lamson took second, and Ben Lamson placed third.
Cael Powers competed in a tournament in Erie, Pennsylvania and won first place. At Canastota, Tyler Teachout took first, while Kaydin Welch and Kennedy Thomas were second. In Port Jervis, Westerberg finished first. At Red Jacket, Butterfield finished first.
ICE HOCKEY
Squirts
Auburn 11, Valley 3: Auburn Community Hospital was led by five goals from Ryan McKay and three from Gio Manzone. LT Tomandl chipped in with two and Lexi Jackson posted one. Tomandl added two assists while Zach Jones, Jackson, Mason Horsford and McKay all recorded an assist. Ben Chapman made 15 saves in goal.
Auburn 9, Southern Tier 4: Siracusa Mechanical was paced by Cal Maher’s hat trick, and two goals apiece from Addison Baier and Kingston McGuire. Aiden Weaver and Luke Siracusa also found the back of the net. Baier and Kingston also posted a pair of assists, while Maher, Siracusa, Weaver, Brody Johnson, Josiah Freier and Tristan White added one assist each.
Bantams
Auburn 2, Skaneateles ‘05 2; Camillus 5, Auburn 3: Jack Pineau and Owen Kime both scored for Boyle & Anderson against Skaneateles, while Evan Moore and Nico Tardibone posted assists. Mason Jones made 13 saves.
Carter Mizro, Ryan Huber and Pineau were the scorers in the loss to Camillus. Huber, Pineau and Owen Birchard were each credited with an assist. Jones racked up 39 saves.