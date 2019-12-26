Seven Ruthless Aggression wrestlers earned first place at the Battle of the Thrones Top 100 tournament Dec. 15 in Rochester.
Coming in first were Brady Maneri, Lucas Maneri, Alex Pesante, Mason Tanner, Mason Smithers, Elijah Berry and Jaxon Butterfield. Tyler Teachout, Bryce Monahan, Cameron Monahan and Talan Bubbard all finished in second place. Ben Lamson, Mikey Boyhan, Brock Smith and Antonio Pesante took third, and Alex Lamson placed fourth.
As a team, Ruthless Aggression took first overall.
ICE HOCKEY
Squirts
Siracusa Mechanical swept last weekend. On Saturday, the Ice Hawks defeated Auburn Community Hospital 10-3. Luke Siracusa and Cal Maher both recorded hat tricks, while Tristan White nabbed a pair of goals. Addison Baier and Kingston McGuire also scored. Siracusa and White were both credited with three assists, Josiah Freier had two assists, and Aiden Weaver posted one assist. Tanner Marcellus made 21 saves in the net.
Siracusa Mechanical also picked up a big win on Sunday, beating Skaneateles 9-1. Maher picked up his second hat trick of the weekend. White and McGuire both scored twice. Freier recorded one goal and one assist, Siracusa dished out two assists, and Danny Pesarchick added one assist. Marcellus stopped 10 goals in goal.
Bantams
Auburn Boyle & Anderson 4, Cicero Chill 2: Nico Tardibone, Jack Pineau, Owen Birchard and Carter Mizro all found the back of the net. Evan Moore picked up two assists, while Tardibone, Birchard, Mizro and Owen Kime all had one. Mason Jones earned the win with 34 saves.
Auburn is now 20-1-2 on the season.