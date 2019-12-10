Auburn Siracusa Mechanical Squirt hockey team swept the weekend, beating Rome 5-3 and Lysander 13-0.
In the win over Rome, Cal Maher and Josiah Freier both scored twice and Addison Baier rounded out the scoring. Kingston McGuire earned an assist and Tanner Marcellus made 13 saves.
Against Lysander, Marcellus picked up the shutout, while Maher scored four times and Tristan White had three. Aiden Weaver scored twice, and Danny Pesarchick, Luke Siracusa and McGuire all had one. Baier, Brody Johnson, Jed Lloyd, Maher and Weaver all had two assists. McGuire, Pesarchick and Siracusa all had one assist.
Auburn Community Hospital Squirts played two games over the weekend, earning a tie and a loss.
Saturday, Auburn tied Southern Tier 3-3. Gio Manzone had two goals and Ely Williams scored once. LT Tomandl assisted on all three goals, and Anthony Ciampi made 12 saves.
Sunday, Auburn fell to Elmira 10-2. Lexi Jackson and Ryan Mckay (assist) were the scorers. Ciampi was credited with 13 saves.
Bantams
Auburn Boyle & Anderson added a pair of wins over the weekend, beating Ithaca 3-0 on Saturday and Oswego 4-3 on Sunday.
Mason Jones earned the shutout with 15 saves against Ithaca, and Carter Mizro (assist), Jack Pineau and Ryan Huber picked up goals. Earning assists were Mason Vitale and Evan Moore.
Against Oswego, Auburn battled back from a two-goal deficit. Pineau had two goals while Mizro and Nico Tardibone (two assists) had one apiece. Joey Lott posted two assists and Owen Kime had one. Jones stopped 18 shots.
Auburn improves to 15-1-2 on the season. Boyle & Anderson will travel to Lake Placid for the Miracle Holiday Classic this weekend.