Youth Roundup: Three Ruthless Aggression wrestlers take first at tourney
YOUTH ROUNDUP

Youth Roundup: Three Ruthless Aggression wrestlers take first at tourney

  • Updated
Ruthless Aggression

Lucas Maneri, left, and Brady Maneri both took home first-place honors at the Journeymen/Rudis New York State Championship Thursday, April 1.

 Provided

Several wrestlers representing Ruthless Aggression competed in the Journeymen/Rudis New York State Championship last Thursday, April 1, and three came away with first-place honors.

Talan Hubbard, Brady Maneri and Lucas Maneri all won first place, while Cael Powers and Patrick Winseman earned runner-up finishes. Noah Winseman, Joey Brooks, Frederick Smith and Alex Pesante took third; Mason Tanner placed fourth; Bobby Pullen and Maxx Fesinger placed fifth; Cameron Lehman, John Winseman and Austin Fesinger finished sixth, and Brayton Murtaugh came in seventh.

