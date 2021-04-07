Youth Roundup: Three Ruthless Aggression wrestlers take first at tourney

Several wrestlers representing Ruthless Aggression competed in the Journeymen/Rudis New York State Championship last Thursday, April 1, and three came away with first-place honors.

Talan Hubbard, Brady Maneri and Lucas Maneri all won first place, while Cael Powers and Patrick Winseman earned runner-up finishes. Noah Winseman, Joey Brooks, Frederick Smith and Alex Pesante took third; Mason Tanner placed fourth; Bobby Pullen and Maxx Fesinger placed fifth; Cameron Lehman, John Winseman and Austin Fesinger finished sixth, and Brayton Murtaugh came in seventh.