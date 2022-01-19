Youth Roundup: Two Auburn hockey teams win weekend tournaments

The Auburn Ice Hawks 12-U team participated in the sixth annual Griffin's Guardians Hockey Tournament over the weekend and won all four of its games.

Auburn capped the weekend on Sunday, defeating the Rochester Jr. Americans 4-3 in the championship. Ryan McKay had two goals while Aiden Weaver and Peter Tarby also found the back of the net. Luke Siracusa had one assist.

The Siracusa Mechanical Ice Hawks started the tournament with a 12-0 win over Lysander on Friday.

Tarby had five of Auburn's goals, while Josiah Freier and Weaver each scored twice. Tristan White, Luke Siracusa and Ely Williams rounded out the scoring. Tanner Marcellus earned the shutout.

In Friday's second game, Auburn beat the Southtown Stars 10-2. Tarby, Freier, White and McKay all scored twice. Ben Chapman and Siracusa scored once.

On Saturday, Auburn beat Rochester 6-3. Weaver posted two goals and one assist. Siracusa scored one goal with two assists. Zachary Jones, Tarby and White rounded out the scoring.

Also over the weekend, the Auburn Casler Masonry Ice Hawks won the Niagara Falls Blizzard Challenge.

Auburn topped the Elyria Panthers (Ohio) 4-3, the Winterhurst Warriors (Ohio) 4-2 and lost to the Arrows Hockey of Long Island 1-0.

In the championship, Auburn came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Arrows 3-2.

