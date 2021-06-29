Youth Roundup: Williams, Herriven among Thursday Night Thunder winners

The first installment of Thursday Night Thunder took place last week at Weedsport Kartway, with nearly 80 entries competing in eight different divisions.
The Jr. Red Clone, the Kartway's youngest division, was won by Joey Williams in the No. 19L kart.
Defending Weedsport track champion Levi Herriven was the winner in the Jr. Green Clone division. A competitive race in the Jr. Purple Clone division was clamed by Grayson Adderley in the No. 99 kart. Brittney Hacket's No. 14 kart took first in the Jr. Blue Clone race. In the Jr. Unrestricted race, Casey Pietrzak was the winner in a bumper-to-bumper race.
Thursday Night Thunder returns on Thursday, July 15. Races begin at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS AND GIRLS BASEBALL
Auburn Fire Department/RMAZ Awards Orioles 17, Reflections Dermatology/Tyburn Red Sox 16: The Orioles' Peyton Viggiano, Tommy Bunn and Braedan Coleman each had four hits. Elise Turner and Colton had three hits. Chase Turner had two doubles and a grand slam. For the Red Sox, Rosie Coomberhad four hits. Jaxson Barski had a double and two singles. JJ Coomber and Hayden DeLapp each had two hits.
Empire Hardware Dodgers 16, Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 15: Leading the Dodgers was Mason Murinka, who recorded four hits and four runs, while Camden Murinka had four hits. Max Owens, and Nicholas Boglione also had three hits each. Aiden Collier, Adrien Rudl, and Cody Farrell Jr all chipped in with hits.
The Yankees were led by Jeffery Garrigan, Bella Green and Daniel Baker who all had four hits each and three runs scored. Maddox Caci and Chase Riggall also had three hits each.
Auburn Fire Department/RMAZ Awards Orioles 19, Cayuga Lake National Bank/Majorpalooza Inc. Mets 11: Liam Guerra, Gus Slywiak and Jax Viggiano each had four hits in the Orioles' first win last Tuesday. Rafael Rosado pitched and recorded three outs at third base. Bennett Gibbs and Dalton Davis had two hits each for the Mets and Sam Mendillo had three RBIs.