Youth Roundup: Williams, Herriven among Thursday Night Thunder winners

The first installment of Thursday Night Thunder took place last week at Weedsport Kartway, with nearly 80 entries competing in eight different divisions.

The Jr. Red Clone, the Kartway's youngest division, was won by Joey Williams in the No. 19L kart.

Defending Weedsport track champion Levi Herriven was the winner in the Jr. Green Clone division. A competitive race in the Jr. Purple Clone division was clamed by Grayson Adderley in the No. 99 kart. Brittney Hacket's No. 14 kart took first in the Jr. Blue Clone race. In the Jr. Unrestricted race, Casey Pietrzak was the winner in a bumper-to-bumper race.

Thursday Night Thunder returns on Thursday, July 15. Races begin at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS AND GIRLS BASEBALL

Auburn Fire Department/RMAZ Awards Orioles 17, Reflections Dermatology/Tyburn Red Sox 16: The Orioles' Peyton Viggiano, Tommy Bunn and Braedan Coleman each had four hits. Elise Turner and Colton had three hits. Chase Turner had two doubles and a grand slam. For the Red Sox, Rosie Coomberhad four hits. Jaxson Barski had a double and two singles. JJ Coomber and Hayden DeLapp each had two hits.