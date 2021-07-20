Youth Roundup: Winn earns first victory at Weedsport Kartway

Logan Winn proved true to his name, earning his first career victory at Weedsport Kartway last Thursday, July 16.
Winn came in first in the Super Heavy division's 10-kart field, which was part of the Short Port Shootout, a Kartway event that included more than 60 participants across seven different divisions.
After a spirited back-and-forth duel with track champion Nick McGill, Winn was able to edge Jason Moll right before the checkered flag. Winn is now the 29th different senior clone winner at Weedsport in 77 races.
Other senior clone winners included Thomas Montgomery and Dan Marsden. Montgomery was first place in the Clone Heavy, while Marsden crossed the finish line first in Clone Light.
Joey Williams returned to victory lane in the Jr. Red Clone, Levi Herriven won the Jr. Green Clone, and Parker Allen was victorious in Jr. Purple Clone. In the Jr. Unrestricted, Owen Bird earned his 13th win at Weedsport, more than any other driver.
Weedsport's Thursday Night Thunder returns Aug. 19.
BOYS AND GIRLS BASEBALL
Auburn Fire Department/RMAZ Awards-Byrn's Trophy Orioles 19, Cayuga Lake National Bank/Majorpalooza Inc. Mets 13: All 12 players on the Orioles produced at least one RBI. Braedan Coleman, Tommy Bunn, Ryan Bunn, Raphael Rosado, Peyton Viggiano, Jax Viggiano, and Colton Turner each scored multiple runs. Chase Turner, Braylee Warner and Liam Guerra helped hold off a Mets rally with defensive players.
Dalton Davis paced the Mets with five hits. Allie Whyte, Benny Gibbs, Jerry Sheridan, Griffin Pacini, Addy Brown, Liam Petrosino, Randy Jorgensen and Donovan Jorgensen added multiple hits apiece.
Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 18, Vision Care Associates/Mesa Grande Braves 9: On Friday, the Yankees' Natalie McKee and Gemma Caci combined for eight hits and eight runs scored. Jeffery Garrigan and Daniel Baker totaled nine RBIs. Michael Borza, Onolee Baker and Maddox Caci all chipped in with hits, runs and RBIs.
For the Braves. Mejandra Vieira had three hits and three runs, while Caleb Adessa posted three hits, three runs and a pair of RBIs.
Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 18, Vision Care Associates/Mesa Grande Braves 14: On Wednesday in a makeup game from an earlier postponement, Daniel Baker recorded two triples, a double, three runs and eight RBIs to lead the Yankees. Lucas Baker and Gemma Caci had four hits and four runs. Bella Green and Chase Riggall accumulated five hits and four runs.
Mejandra Vieira posted five hits, three runs and two RBIs. Caleb Adessa also knocked in five hits to go with four runs and four RBIs. Joey Pliss and Bel Vieira totaled seven hits with seven runs.
Empire Hardware Dodgers 19, Relfections Dermatology/Tyburn Academy Red Sox 18: Camden Murinka had the game-winning hit in a five-hit day to guide the Dodgers to the win. Aiden Collier and Mason Murinka had four hits and four runs, while Max Owens and Kingston Session added three hits apiece.
For the Sox, JJ Coomber, Hayden Delapp and Jackson Barski all finished with four hits. Colson Redman and Kenway Hord figured in with three hits and three runs.
Empire Hardware Dodgers 26, Relfections Dermatology/Tyburn Academy Red Sox 19: Aiden Collier, Mason Murinka, Seniyah Williams and Cody Farrell Jr. all posted four hits with three runs for the winners. Adrien Rudl, Max Owens and Kingston Session pitched in with three hits.
JJ Coomber, Rosie Coomber, Jackson Barski, Parker Dominick, Nico Cammilleri, Colson Redman and Kenway Hord all had four hits for the Red Sox. Gia Savage and Gia Dominick added three hits.
Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 16, Cayuga Lake National Bank/Majorpalooza Inc. Mets 9: The Yankees came away with seven runs in the fourth inning to earn the win. They were led by Gemma Caci (three runs), Jeffery Garrigan (two RBIs, double, two runs), Daniel Baker (two runs, four RBIs, triple) and Michael Borza (two runs, three RBIs) all went 3-for-3. Alek Shymkiw had one hit and one RBI, while Onolee Baker and Kyle Shymkiw had two hits.
The Mets were led by brothers Donovan and Randy Jorgensen, who both had four hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Jaxon Bouma added four hits, two RBIs and one run. Dalton Davis (two runs, two RBIs) and Griffin Pacini (one run, two RBIs) both recorded three hits.