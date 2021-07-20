Youth Roundup: Winn earns first victory at Weedsport Kartway

For the Sox, JJ Coomber, Hayden Delapp and Jackson Barski all finished with four hits. Colson Redman and Kenway Hord figured in with three hits and three runs.

Empire Hardware Dodgers 26, Relfections Dermatology/Tyburn Academy Red Sox 19: Aiden Collier, Mason Murinka, Seniyah Williams and Cody Farrell Jr. all posted four hits with three runs for the winners. Adrien Rudl, Max Owens and Kingston Session pitched in with three hits.

JJ Coomber, Rosie Coomber, Jackson Barski, Parker Dominick, Nico Cammilleri, Colson Redman and Kenway Hord all had four hits for the Red Sox. Gia Savage and Gia Dominick added three hits.

Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 16, Cayuga Lake National Bank/Majorpalooza Inc. Mets 9: The Yankees came away with seven runs in the fourth inning to earn the win. They were led by Gemma Caci (three runs), Jeffery Garrigan (two RBIs, double, two runs), Daniel Baker (two runs, four RBIs, triple) and Michael Borza (two runs, three RBIs) all went 3-for-3. Alek Shymkiw had one hit and one RBI, while Onolee Baker and Kyle Shymkiw had two hits.

The Mets were led by brothers Donovan and Randy Jorgensen, who both had four hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Jaxon Bouma added four hits, two RBIs and one run. Dalton Davis (two runs, two RBIs) and Griffin Pacini (one run, two RBIs) both recorded three hits.

