YOUTH ROUNDUP

Youth Roundup: Yankees beat Braves in BAG Baseball

  • Updated
  • 0
The Byrne Dairy/Auburn Fire Department Yankees took down the Tyburn Academy/St. Albert Great Braves on Monday in Boys and Girls Baseball action.

The Yankees were led by Cynthia Washburn and Hayden Rothenburg, who had four hits and four runs apiece. Nora Dettmann and Zoey Washburn posted three hits and three runs each. Michael Borza and Maddox Caci combined for eight hits, two runs and six RBIs.

For the Braves. Gianna Jackson and Anthony Jackson recorded three hits each and combined for three runs. Cameron Lupo and Cole Lupo had three hits and scored four times. Joey Plis chipped in three hits.

