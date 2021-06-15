Youth Roundup: Yankees outslug Red Sox in BAG Baseball

In a game Thursday, June 10 at Tyburn Academy, the Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees topped the Reflections Dermatology/Tyburn Red Sox 21-13.

Leading the Yakees was Jeffery Garrigan, who hit a grand slam and went 4-for-4 with four runs and seven RBIs.

Chase Riggall and Gemma Caci, who both finished 4-for-4 with four runs scoredapiece. Daniel Baker also went 4-for-4, recording three runs with five RBIs, while Lucas Baker added three hits and two runs. One of Lucas Bakers' hits went for a three-run home run.

The Red Sox were led by Parker Dominick's four hits and three RBIs. JJ Coomber, Hayden Delapp and Nico Cammilleri all recorded three hits, while combining for eight runs scored.

