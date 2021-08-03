Youth Roundup: Yankees rack up four wins in BAG baseball

In Boys and Girls Baseball action last week, the Yankees continued their winning ways with four wins, including a pair of dramatic walk-off victories.
Here are results from this week's youth action:
Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 18, Cayuga Lake National Bank/Majorpalooza Inc. Mets 6: Chase Riggall (four runs) and Jeffery Garrigan (five runs) both recorded five hits for the Yankees. Michael Borza posted three hits, including a pair of home runs, with six RBIs.
For the Mets, Randy Jorgensen had four hits and one run. Adalynn Brown recorded three hits, one run and one RBI. Jaxon Bouma added two hits, one RBI and one run. Dalton Davis chipped in with two hits, two RBIs and one run.
Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 18, Vision Care Associates/Mesa Grande Braves 17: Daniel Baker had a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth to win it for the Yankees. He finished with three hits and four RBIs. Other leaders for the Yankees included Gemma Caci (four hits, three runs, one RBI), Lucas Baker (four hits, three runs, one RBI) and Michael Borza (three hits, one run, four RBIs).
Joey Plis (two runs, three RBIs) and Harlan Hoey (two RBIs, one run) both had three-hit games for the Braves. Caleb Adessa added two hits, two RBIs and a run. Mejandra Vierira had three hits and three runs.
Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 24, Auburn Fire Department/RMAZ Awards Orioles 11: The Yankees continued to produce runs with brothers Alek Shymkiw (three hits, three runs scored and an RBI) and Kyle Shymkiw (three hits, two runs scored and an RBI) leading the way. Daniel Baker had four hits, two runs scored and six RBIs. Jeffery Garrigan four hits, three runs scored and four RBIs.
For the Orioles, Rafael Rosado had four hits, scored a pair runs and drove in four runs. Chase Turner added three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Jax Viggiano chipped in with three hits and a couple of runs scored. Liam Guerra registered two hits and a run.
Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 14, Reflections Dermatology/Tyburn Red Sox 13: Daniel Baker hit a home run to deep center field in the bottom of the fifth to win it for the Yankees. He finished 4-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs.
Other Yankee contributors included Jeffery Garrigan finished 4-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs. Bella Green had two huts, two runs and one RBI. Lucas Baker posted three hits, two runs and three RBIs.
Hayden Delapp, Parker Dominick, and Jaxson Barski all went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs. Nico Camilleri had two hits, four RBIs and a run.
Reflections Dermatology/Tyburn Red Sox 17, Auburn Fire Department/RMAZ Awards Orioles 8: Hayden DeLapp and Rosie Coomber both had three hits and three runs for the Sox. JJ Coomber, Jaxson Barski, Nico Cammilleri, Colson Redmond, Kenway Hurd, Giavanna Savage, Cooper Jordan and Gia Dominick all had multiple hits.
The Orioles were led by Nina Macknail's two hits and two runs. Raphael Rosado, Liam Guerra, Jax Viggiano and Chase Turner figured in with hits.
Reflections Dermatology/Tyburn Red Sox 21, Cayuga Lake National Bank/Majorpalooza Inc. Mets 20: JJ Coomber, Hayden DeLapp, Jaxon Barski, Nevaeh Currier and Parker Dominick all posted three hits and three runs in the winning effort. Kenway Hurd recorded four hits and two runs.
Carson Kindred and Randy Jorgensen led the Mets with four hits and three runs apiece. Benny Gibbs, Jaxon Bouma, Donovan Jorgensen and Liam Petrosino all finished with multiple hits.