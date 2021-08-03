Youth Roundup: Yankees rack up four wins in BAG baseball

Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 24, Auburn Fire Department/RMAZ Awards Orioles 11: The Yankees continued to produce runs with brothers Alek Shymkiw (three hits, three runs scored and an RBI) and Kyle Shymkiw (three hits, two runs scored and an RBI) leading the way. Daniel Baker had four hits, two runs scored and six RBIs. Jeffery Garrigan four hits, three runs scored and four RBIs.

For the Orioles, Rafael Rosado had four hits, scored a pair runs and drove in four runs. Chase Turner added three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Jax Viggiano chipped in with three hits and a couple of runs scored. Liam Guerra registered two hits and a run.

Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 14, Reflections Dermatology/Tyburn Red Sox 13: Daniel Baker hit a home run to deep center field in the bottom of the fifth to win it for the Yankees. He finished 4-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs.

Other Yankee contributors included Jeffery Garrigan finished 4-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs. Bella Green had two huts, two runs and one RBI. Lucas Baker posted three hits, two runs and three RBIs.

Hayden Delapp, Parker Dominick, and Jaxson Barski all went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs. Nico Camilleri had two hits, four RBIs and a run.