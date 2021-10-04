Luis Rojas out as NY Mets manager after 2 losing seasons

NEW YORK — For a while this summer, Luis Rojas was a potential Manager of the Year contender.

Just a few months later, he's out of a job.

Rojas was let go as New York Mets manager on Monday after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on his contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen's first year of ownership.

The move was no surprise, the first of several significant changes coming again this offseason for a club in constant turmoil.

"I want to share such heartfelt gratitude to so many in the Mets organization for not only the last two seasons as manager, but for the last 16 years in a variety of roles," Rojas said in a statement released by the team.

"We live in a results-oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn't reach our goals this season," he said.

The Mets said Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role still to be determined. The club said decisions about the coaching staff will be made in the coming days.