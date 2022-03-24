Mike Harrington: Sabres want Craig Anderson back, but his return is no sure thing

Based on the conversation we had with him after practice Tuesday, it's pretty apparent Sabres goalie Craig Anderson has a lot on his mind.

It will be interesting how things go for him over the last 19 games of the season and what kind of decisions he makes after that.

Anderson has enjoyed his season in Buffalo when he has been on the ice. Missing three months with the neck injury he suffered in San Jose in November had to be giving the 40-year-old pause to push forward, but he did exactly that.

And Anderson easily has been good enough to warrant the Sabres talking to him about coming back next year to mentor Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in goal. From this view, the ideal scenario in the Buffalo net for 2022-23 is Luukkonen playing 45-50 games and Anderson playing 30-35.

The real dilemma here: What if the Sabres want Anderson back, but he doesn't want them?

General manager Kevyn Adams told The News last week that he was open to having Anderson back next season. And while that may not sound overly enthusiastic reading the words, I was sitting across from Adams in his office when he said them. Trust me when I say he popped to attention when the question was asked and his words came out in staccato fashion.

He wants Anderson. Everyone around the Sabres does. It's no secret.

When I asked Anderson for his reaction to that notion on Tuesday, he lit the caution light with his answer. Retirement will at least be on the table for him again this offseason.

"My love for the game is undeniable but, selfishly, my family has to come first," Anderson said. "And I've put them on the back burner for several years now. So that's going to have to be a family decision where we have to sit down and really have a long conversation and figure out what makes the most sense ... "

Fair enough. It's well-known Anderson goes year to year. He did that last summer after spending most of the season on Washington's taxi squad before taking the Sabres' one-year, $750,000 offer. But Anderson's sons are now 11 and 8. His wife, Nicholle, had a highly publicized battle with a rare form of throat cancer during the 2016-17 season that saw Anderson lead Ottawa to Game 7 of the East final before losing in double overtime in Pittsburgh.

The Sabres absolutely should pay Anderson more to return next season, and they have the cap space for it. No reason why he shouldn't get a one-year deal for $1.5-$2 million to come back. But will that even matter?

The goalie market was thin at the trade deadline. Just ask the Leafs and Oilers how tough it was to get one. It won't be a whole lot better in free agency if the Sabres need a new veteran. Adams would have a whole lot of work to do if Anderson retires.

Anderson is 11-9 this season with a 3.06 goals-against average and .904 save percentage, numbers bloated by recent 6-1 losses to Florida and Edmonton where his teammates gave him little support. He is 6-3, 2.46/.923 at home.

"Selfishly, I would love to continue to play. I continue to love to play the game and I go out there every day and enjoy it," Anderson said. "And as long as I'm enjoying it, I feel like I want to keep doing it. Right now, I'm playing at a level where I'm still feeling I'm competitive and I can still contribute."

Anderson's family lives outside Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and he made it clear Tuesday he held out hope for a trade to the Florida Panthers by Monday's deadline. Adams, frankly, was in a rough spot. Anderson was only going to be insurance for the Panthers behind Sergei Bobrovsky and rookie Spencer Knight, and thus was probably only going to garner a low-round pick in return.

Maybe the Panthers weren't even interested. There's no indication there were any serious discussion between the teams. But what kind of message would Adams send to his dressing room – when his team is 6-3 in March – if he dumped his No. 1 goalie for essentially nothing?

"It would have been good to go home and potentially do something deep in the playoffs and be part of something," Anderson said. "But also I'm glad to be here, as well, to be part of this growth that we're having right now. The big thing is stay in the moment.

"At the end of the day, the Buffalo Sabres want me as their goaltender right now, and that, emotionally, is reassuring, something to be enthusiastic about."

The conversation with Anderson was like that a lot Tuesday. There was a left hand and a right hand with things. He was being honest, and there's no harm in that. At one point he talked about having no playoffs in sight and how the Sabres have been in that rut for too long. Then he talked enthusiastically about what a strong finish could mean here.

"The mentality of, 'Hey, let's do things right, whether we win or lose. If we start doing things the right way, it's going to carry over into the offseason to the next season,'" he said. "This is where the habits begin. The habits don't start when you start a new season and be like, 'Well, I'm going to change my habits and we're going to go win games now and try to be a team player.' You can't flip a switch like that. It starts in times like these."

Anderson said he thanks Adams every time he sees him for signing him this year and giving him a chance to get to 300 NHL wins. He's appreciative of the way coach Don Granato and the players embraced the pursuit. The ovation after No. 300 earlier this month against the Vegas Golden Knights, the reaction of his teammates and a postgame video played on the Jumbotron touched him.

"The guys put that team-first mentality in and said, 'Hey, let's do this for him,' " Anderson said. "And then the next guy does something for the next guy and that team-first or do-it-for-your friend kind of mentality is something that's kind of spilling over on everybody. And that's a good thing to have."

The Sabres are going to honor Anderson with a more formal pregame ceremony Wednesday night. Cheer for the guy. He deserves it. Sounds like there's no guarantee he's coming back.

"It's been a very welcoming experience," Anderson said of his time in Buffalo. "The city has been great. The fans have been outstanding. Going forward, it's been overall an excellent experience, one that I'm very thankful to be a part of."

Mike Harrington covers professional hockey and minor league baseball for The Buffalo News.

