AUBURN — The Auburn Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame is relocating to the place where it enjoyed its glory days.

The hall will be moving from the building at Casey Park to the Clifford Field clubhouse later this year, at the field that was packed with spectators from the 1950s through the 1990s as fastpitch softball was the summertime participation sport in Auburn.

Why is the hall moving?

"Because we never played ball there," said Auburn Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame president and 2023 inductee Joe Rabuano, referring to Casey Park. "I played ball starting in 1964, '65, and I played almost 18 years. We're moving back to Clifford. That's where we played. You know, go from 'Monk' Curtin (an original hall inductee), everybody in this picture (the hall of famers) played (there) and that's where our home base was, Clifford. It wasn't Casey. We never played ball at Casey."

The hall held its 2023 induction ceremony at Snappers Tavern in Auburn on Monday night. Inductees included Rabuano, Jim Napoli, Mike Guarino, Sue Corning and Tony Martino.

A&M Graphics is producing a giant sign that will feature all 58 members of the hall. It will hang on the right wall in the clubhouse on Mary Street.

"We went to city council, four meetings, and they backed us," Guarino said. "Mike Talbot, the city rec director, got this up 100% and we're going to be moving soon as A&M Graphics gets done with some of the other things we're doing."

Guarino and the rest of the hall of fame committee want a lasting tribute to the players and the sport that was so popular in Auburn for decades last century.

"We had about five to seven fastpitch leagues," he said about the golden era of Auburn fastpitch softball. "There were seven to eight different leagues playing Monday through Friday. By the '90s there were no more fastpitch pitchers. Nobody was coming up, taking up the art of fastpitch. They went to slowpitch, because everybody could hit the slowpitch."

Today, there are fewer than 30 softball teams in Auburn and all are slowpitch.

Rabuano said the new sign is a fitting tribute to the people who made fastpitch softball what it was in Auburn.

"All of these guys get their day in the sunshine, they played ball all their lives, they worked in the city of Auburn, they have families, they're deceased in the city, they pay taxes in the city and this is an honor for these guys. You know, something that never was done."

