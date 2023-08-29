Brooks Koepka was the only no-brainer. After him, it's easy to question Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup captain's picks.

Johnson announced the six players who will join Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele, all of whom qualified and received automatic spots on the U.S. team.

Based on Ryder Cup points, Koepka was just outside of automatically qualifying for the team. (He finished 29 points behind Schauffele.) He had well over 1,000 points more than the next-closest player (Jordan Spieth). He also has a major championship win this season. Despite ditching the PGA for LIV, Koepka wasn't going to be left off the team.

From there, the questions begin. Johnson picked Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas to round out the team. Fowler, along with Spieth, will be the U.S. team's most experienced Ryder Cup players. Both will be making their fifth appearance. That seems to have factored into Johnson's decision to put both on the team.

However, Fowler's Ryder Cup record isn't exactly sparkling (3-7-5). Thomas had his struggles during the most recent PGA season. Even though he's been a strong Ryder Cup player over the years, his recent play was reason enough to leave him off the team. Johnson didn't see it that way, again opting for experience.

At least Thomas has that background to justify the decision. The Burns pick is a head-scratcher. He didn't play well in the majors and while he did win the match play tournament this season, he was 12th in Ryder Cup points behind two players — Cameron Young and Keegan Bradley — who didn't get picked for the team.

Young's omission is arguably the worst. He was ninth in Ryder Cup points and had two top-10 finishes in majors this year. That match play tournament Burns won? Young was the runner-up. He is the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and played on the United States' Presidents Cup team last year.

Leaving Bradley off the team is questionable, too, because he has Ryder Cup experience. He has a 4-3 record in two appearances (2012 and 2014). He had his struggles for years, but has been playing good golf lately. He had a top-10 finish at the Tour Championship, the final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Ultimately, it's up to the players to show that Johnson made the right call. A U.S. team hasn't won a Ryder Cup on European soil in 30 years. The last two Ryder Cups played in Europe have not been close.

Can Johnson's team reverse that trend? The talent is there. But there might be too much of it sitting at home.