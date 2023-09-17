Since coming off the injured list more than a month ago, Tim Locastro has been raking.

His success at the plate continued Sunday.

The Auburn native had two hits in the New York Mets' 8-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Locastro led off the third inning with a single. The Mets loaded the bases and he scored on a wild pitch, part of a three-run inning for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez added a two-run double in the frame.

In the fourth, Locastro put his bunting skills to use. With two men on, he sacrificed to move the runners into scoring position. But the Mets couldn't capitalize and it remained a 3-1 game.

Locastro led off the sixth inning with a double for his second multi-hit game as a Met — he had two hits against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 18.

With the Mets leading 4-2, Locastro was due up with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. However, Mets manager Buck Showalter turned to Daniel Vogelbach, who pinch-hit for Locastro. Vogelbach hit a bases-clearing double to pad the Mets' lead.

Locastro made the most of his opportunities over the weekend. The Reds' starting pitchers on Saturday and Sunday were lefties and the Mets answered by inserting the Auburn product into the starting lineup. In both games, he batted ninth and played left field.

On Saturday, Locastro doubled and scored a run.

Locastro is batting .321 (nine hits in 28 at-bats) since he was activated from the 60-day injured list on Aug. 12. He has been used primarily as a defensive replacement and pinch-runner, but does make spot starts. His first hit as a Met was a home run against the Cardinals on Aug. 17.