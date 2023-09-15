Auburn native Tim Locastro reminded his former team of what he can do at the plate.

Locastro, who pinch-hit for New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo in the eighth inning, singled and later scored on Jonathan Arauz's three-run homer. The insurance runs padded the lead as the Mets defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1 Thursday.

Locastro, who played for parts of three seasons with the Diamondbacks, appeared in two games against his former club. He entered as a pinch-runner in Monday's game and stole a base.

Since returning from the injured list in mid-August, Locastro is batting .250 (six hits in 24 at-bats) in limited action with the Mets. He has mostly been used off the bench, although he does crack the starting lineup when the Mets are facing a left-handed starter.

The Mets (68-78) open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds Friday. It's possible Locastro will get more playing time. Two of the Reds' probable starters, Andrew Abbott and Brandon Williamson, are lefties.