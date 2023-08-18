In limited major league action this season, Tim Locastro hadn't recorded a hit or home run with the New York Mets.
With one swing, the Auburn native changed that Thursday night.
Locastro smacked a pinch-hit home run in the ninth inning in the Mets' 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Mets manager Buck Showalter had Locastro pinch-hit for DJ Stewart to lead off the ninth inning. Cardinals pitcher John King threw a 93 mph sinker that Locastro drove to straight-away center. The homer traveled an estimated 419 feet.
It was Locastro's first hit as a Met and his eighth career major league home run. He signed with the team in January and made the Opening Day roster after receiving a non-roster invite to spring training. But injuries have kept him out of the majors for most of the season. He dealt with back spasms in April and was inching closer to a return when he tore a ligament in his thumb that required surgery. That injury kept him out of action until early August.
After a brief rehab stint, the Mets activated Locastro last weekend. He has made two starts since returning to the majors.
The Mets' series against the Cardinals continues Friday. First pitch is at 8:18 p.m.
