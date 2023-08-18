It was Locastro's first hit as a Met and his eighth career major league home run. He signed with the team in January and made the Opening Day roster after receiving a non-roster invite to spring training. But injuries have kept him out of the majors for most of the season. He dealt with back spasms in April and was inching closer to a return when he tore a ligament in his thumb that required surgery. That injury kept him out of action until early August.