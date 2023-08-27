Needing a run to beat the Los Angeles Angels and avoid a series sweep, the New York Mets turned to Tim Locastro in the ninth inning.

The Auburn native delivered.

Locastro scored the winning run in the Mets' 3-2 victory at Citi Field Sunday afternoon.

The score was tied 2-2 in the ninth when Francisco Alvarez, who led off the inning for the Mets, was hit by a pitch. Mets manager Buck Showalter had Locastro run for Alvarez.

Locastro, whose speed makes him a threat to steal bases or score from first on an extra-base hit, didn't have to do the work himself. DJ Stewart singled to advance him to second, then he moved to third when Mark Vientos walked to load the bases.

Rafael Ortega's RBI single brought Locastro home and the Mets won 3-2.

Locastro has scored seven runs in limited action during the 2023 season. While he has made some starts for the Mets, he has been mostly used as a pinch-runner or defensive replacement.