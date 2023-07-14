I'm not naïve, I understand professional sports teams need to make a profit as much as any business and of course, they want to maximize those profits.

It's why we see ads on almost every part of arenas and fields, why stadiums are named for corporations and sadly, why we now see ads on uniforms. The NBA and NHL have been selling ads on their jerseys for years, for example, the Vista Print logo is on the Boston Celtics hallowed green top and the Royal Bank of Canada logo is on the Montreal Canadiens' famed red and blue sweater.

And of course Major League Baseball started selling ads on their uniforms last year. Again, I get why, MLB was probably the pro sports league hit hardest by the pandemic and teams need the cash.

But to me, some things are sacred. It was bad enough when MLB let Nike move their swoosh logo to the chest, instead of on the sleeve when Majestic made the jerseys. I've never been a big fan of the New Era logo on the caps either but again, this is about money.

Some MLB jerseys don't inspire much fondness, either because the team doesn't have enough history (Diamondbacks) or the jerseys are so ugly (Marlins, sorry), no one cares.

But when you think about MLB's classic jerseys, a few quickly come to mind, the Dodgers, the Cardinals, the Tigers, the Braves, the Red Sox, the Cubs, these are the teams that have virtually been wearing the same uniform for decades. Some of those teams have cashed in and put ads on their uniforms.

But the one team that I thought would never, ever put an ad on their jersey, announced Wednesday they will take the cash and besmirch, arguably, the greatest uniform in all of pro sports, the New York Yankees.

It's bad enough to see a Nike swoosh on the front of the hallowed pinstripes, now there will be a Starr Insurance patch on the left sleeve. Just calling it a jersey sponsor, aka corporate speak, is bad enough, it's an advertisement.

Starr is paying around $20 to $25 million a year for the opportunity, which when you think about it isn't even enough to pay Aaron Judge for a year.

Does anyone think if George Steinbrenner was still alive he'd deface the pinstripes? George took millions from Adidas 20 years ago but that didn't include a huge logo on the uniform. It looks like someone put a big blue square on a classic piece of art.

And don't get me started on those horrible Nike City Connect uniforms. Beer league softball teams wear better looking uniforms. They're putrid, I wouldn't clean my toilets with any of them.

One of the things that makes the Yankees, the Yankees, is that they don't (usually) change with the times. They basically wear the same uniforms that they've worn for almost a century (with adjustments for modern uniform materials). No names on the backs, the team is more important than the players (It's a joke when I see a Yankee fan wearing a replica jersey with a name on the back).

The Yankees have personal grooming rules, no beards, or long hair and I can understand why some think it's an antiquated policy but in a weird way, it's kind of novel.

So the Yankees don't want players with beards or long hair but selling ads on the jerseys is OK. It doesn't make sense.

Actually, it makes a lot cents – $20-25 million – a year.

••••

For the last 19 years, 17 of them as The Citizen's executive editor, I've had the honor of working with Jeremy Boyer. Jeremy has been great to work for, he knew when to be hands on and when not to. As an editor, he's one the best I've worked with and as a department manager, he's been understanding and a great person.

He's going to be greatly missed, but like he said, The Citizen will move on as we aim to continue to provide the top-notch local news coverage that he's championed.

Good luck Jeremy and thanks for everything.