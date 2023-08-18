One night after Tim Locastro belted his first home run of the 2023 season, he achieved another first since joining the New York Mets.

Locastro had his first multi-hit game of the season in the Mets' 7-1 win Friday night over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Auburn native, who started in left field and batted second in the order, had a strikeout, flyout and groundout in his first three at-bats. His turnaround began in the seventh inning.

Brandon Nimmo led off the inning with a single. Locastro followed with a well placed bunt single. The ball was fielded by Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson, who first looked to second for the force out. With no play there, he flipped the ball to reliever James Naile, who was attempting to cover first. But Locastro beat him to the bag.

Locastro later scored on Francisco Alvarez's RBI single, part of a five-run inning for the Mets.

The Nimmo-Locastro show continued in the eighth inning. Nimmo singled, then Locastro lined a single to right for his second hit of the game.

It was Locastro's first multi-hit game since Sept. 28, 2022, his last regular season game with the New York Yankees. He had three multi-hit games last season, including a three-hit performance against the Boston Red Sox.

The Mets' series against the Cardinals continues Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.