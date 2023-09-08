New York Mets outfielder Tim Locastro is making a case to be on ESPN's "SportsCenter" Friday night.
Locastro, an Auburn native, made a spectacular diving catch in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins.
Twins catcher Christian Vazquez hit a line drive to left field. Locastro needed to dive to prevent an extra-base hit. With a full extension grab, he robbed Vazquez of a base knock.
Tim Locastro full extension with the diving catch in left! pic.twitter.com/8IaoXRGA0g— SNY (@SNYtv) September 9, 2023
Locastro, who started in left field and batted ninth for the Mets, added a hit in two at-bats. However, the Mets lost 5-2.
