Rays sweep Yankees for first in AL East

NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Rays completed their first sweep at Yankee Stadium in six years and took over first place in the AL East, getting a three-run homer from Mike Zunino in a 10-5 victory over New York on Thursday.

Tampa Bay beat the Yankees for the sixth time in seven meetings in the abbreviated 10-game season series. The Rays also became the first team to sweep a three-game series at Yankee Stadium since Cleveland on Aug. 28-30, 2017. Tampa Bay previously swept series of three games or more at New York in 2013 and 2014.

The Rays, who lead New York by a half-game in the division, became the fifth team in major league history to sweep a series of at least three games at Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium on the same trip, according to STATS. The 1990 Oakland Athletics were the last team to achieve the feat.

"I'm really impressed with the guys, the way they stayed at it (and) didn't miss a beat," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "No doubt it was a fun, exciting trip but I think everybody's ready to get home. We've been cooped up in a hotel for 10, 11 days."

Zunino homered to left field off Luis Avilán in the sixth inning to give the Rays an 8-4 lead. His second homer in as many games elicited audible cheers from the Rays dugout in the empty stadium.