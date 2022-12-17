Nate Kennedy: A farewell column with gratitude

Some years, if you’re fortunate, you make the time to hunt as much as humanly possible. You skip family outings, take vacation time at work, and toe the line with important deadlines and relationships because being out there is all you really want to do. The die hard hunting years. Other years, it’s all you can do to find a handful of hours for the deer stand or duck blind. But that’s OK! Life is fluid. Hunting is fluid. These things evolve and change over time, as they should.

I can remember back to years when my father would take the vast majority of the deer season off, and head to camp for what felt like eternity. Other years, the job kept him from being in the woods for weeks at a time. He’d miss half the season, but always reminded us that what was important was to enjoy the time you do have to spend outdoors, even if it’s only an hour or two here and there.

That’s what time is like these days. Life is busy. Work is busy. But, that’s OK! Life is good. Busy is good. I’m still doing what I love as time allows, and I’m blessed to have the life and family and career that I have.

This hunting season has been quite different from those in recent years. I’ve been spending as much time as possible in the woods, though not as much as I’ve grown used to since I left college a few years back. I hit the early goose season a handful of times. It was great to get out with friends and spend some time in the blind. For the youth waterfowl hunt, my uncle and I took his daughter and her cousin out to a small pond in the Adirondacks. They laughed, they painted their faces, they watched the sunrise, and they left with a beautiful wood duck. My season could have ended right then and there and I’d have been happy. I’ve had the pleasure to spend a few days in the grouse woods, also successful. Those old overgrown farms and young forest thickets are quickly stealing my heart away from a great many other things. I’ll try to remain a generalist, but grouse hunting is a real treat. Life is good.

My deer season started slow, but I made the effort to get out a handful of times. My dad found success in early November, and I was grateful to be with him on that hunt. I haven’t been at camp as much as I would have liked to be, but I’ve reaped the benefits of a great deer season all the same, through only a handful of outings. On Thanksgiving day, I took a small buck in the North Country with my father and wife there to celebrate. Life is good.

You might wonder what’s keeping me from my typical routine as a die hard, everyday hunter. Is it work? Not really. Family responsibilities? Not so much. Farm chores? Jury duty? Injury? Nope! It’s Raquette, my 4-month-old Wirehaired Pointing Griffon. That’s right, we brought home a bird dog. He’s wonderful. He’s sweet. He’s smart. He’s fun. And he’s BUSY! Bringing him home during the hunting season was not done on purpose, but no regrets. We’re having a ton of fun with him, and it’s worth missing out on a few weekends in the woods. Not to mention, we’ve been able to spend time in the woods with him, even if we’re not really hunting just yet. The adventures we’ll have in the grouse woods and duck blind over the next howevermany years are sure to be a highlight of my entire life here on earth. So, you won’t find me complaining too much about the work that goes into having a new puppy in the house. Not TOO much, anyway.

I write all this to say that things change. Change is the only part of life you can really bet your boots on. I’ve never liked it much, but it’s always been there. And, as things change, so must we. As humans and as hunters. Regardless of how stressful, busy, or chaotic life can be, you have to do what you can to get out there and live it. Enjoy it. Take full advantage of the opportunities we have here. I’ve said it all along.

I’m sad to say that within these words is a heartfelt farewell, as this will be my last regular column for the Auburn Citizen.

My goal with each and every column that I’ve had the great pleasure of writing for you in these three-plus years has always been to convey the above message. Not just to say that you can go out and spend time outdoors, but that you should, regardless of what seems like a barrier at the time. I’ve always aimed to inspire you to give it a try, to forget what kind of gear you have and don’t have, to overcome the fear of the unknown, and to try something for yourself that has given me more joy in this life than any one person deserves.

I’ve had a great deal of fun writing this column. I’ve strived to be as informational and educational as possible, without leaving out the little details that mean the most to me. Wind direction and food sources and wildlife behavioral patterns are important, but the smell of a wood stove and deer camp coffee, the tailgate meals with friends and family, and the memories made along the way are the real reasons I think you should hunt, fish, trap, shoot, camp, kayak and so on. Additionally, I’ve encouraged you all to take an active role in the conservation of land, water and wildlife. To join a conservation organization or your local fish and game club, to write your representatives when the call comes to do so, and to participate in the citizen science aspects of hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Without these things, we’d have a lot less than we have now.

Wayne Brewer wrote this column for many years. He was a conservation leader and a lifelong participant, advocate and role model. I cannot put into words what it has meant to write in the footsteps of a man like Wayne, but I can tell you it means the world to me to even have been given the opportunity. I hope my writing has educated or inspired you at one point in time, to think about hunting and fishing in a new light, or to give it a try if you’re new. If not, I hope you found it entertaining and insightful here and there.

Thank you all very much for reading! It means a whole lot. If I were to give some parting advice with this goodbye, I would keep it in the same vein as I always have. Open your mind, experience the outdoors, eat wild game, take part in science and conservation, and give thanks for all that we are so fortunate to have at our disposal. Give it a try. You won’t regret it.