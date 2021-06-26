Nate Kennedy: A special event for NY hunters and anglers

When was the last time you had a really great conversation? The kind where you lose yourself in an idea and discover new perspectives to inform the way you feel about a certain topic? What about the sort of discussion in which you begin as strangers but after even just a few minutes you start to feel like old friends? These conversations don’t come around every day, but they seem to be around every corner when you’re at a Backcountry Hunters & Anglers event!
Dating back to 2004, BHA provides a community for people who value public land and access to healthy woods, water and wildlife. Every year since its inception, BHA has grown and strengthened in its mission, and the New York Chapter is leading the charge as we head into the summer season!
On July 16-18, you’ll find BHA members and friends gathered at Westkill Brewing in the heart of the Catskills, celebrating public lands, conservation and all the East Coast hunting and angling opportunities that New York has to offer. Led by NYBHA member and Westkill Brewing owner Mike Barcone, BHA President and CEO Land Tawney and a handful of BHA team members and volunteers, Muster in the Mountains is set to be a true show-out of hunters, anglers and conservationists!
The NYBHA chapter welcomes any and all outdoor enthusiasts who wish to show support for public lands and conservation. Event tickets (for Muster in the Mountains and a conservation dinner) and information can be found on the BHA website, along with a full list of activities, prizes and sponsors for the weekend.
Want to learn more about archery, fly casting or the BHA mission? Interested in camping out for a weekend of great food and conversation? If so, a trip to Westkill should make your summer to-do list.
Set alongside the West Kill (creek in Dutch) and the Hunter-West Kill Wilderness, the scenic grounds of West Kill Brewing will be home-base for dozens of Muster In The Mountains attendees. After months of virtual pint nights and learn-to-hunt seminars, the NYBHA chapter is geared up and ready for some in-person fun!
BHA Regional Manager Chris Hennessey said, “It's another way for BHA members to get together and connect in-person. We have a lot of fun at our events, but friendships are made and ideas are exchanged that lead to real conservation work. That’s the most important part of any of our events.”
The first annual Muster in the Mountains took place in Pennsylvania in 2019, and set the bar high for East Coast BHA events. The NY chapter is excited to hold the reins for 2021, and with a fun lineup of activities, craft beer and a mouth-watering menu, this shindig is shaping up to be a blast!
Activities for the weekend range from archery instruction and a 3-D shoot, to skills workshops, guest speakers, group hikes, sponsor tables, turkey and elk calling contests, raffles, bonfires and much more! The event is family friendly and youth activities will be available.
On Friday, July 16, Muster will kick off with a conservation dinner and auction featuring happy hour specials, an incredible meal, a special talk hosted by NYBHA board member Todd Waldron and more. The main event will take place all day and into the evening on Saturday. Guests will plan to depart by noon on Sunday. Camping is free on-site, and RV/trailer camping is available (no hook-ups). Well-behaved dogs on a leash are allowed at the event as well.
To purchase tickets for Muster in the Mountains and/or the conservation dinner and auction, to view the event schedule and details, or to learn more about Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, visit the BHA website and be sure to follow along on Facebook and Instagram.
Nate Kennedy is a Liverpool resident who works in Waterloo. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is a 4-H educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears monthly in The Citizen.