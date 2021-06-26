Nate Kennedy: A special event for NY hunters and anglers

When was the last time you had a really great conversation? The kind where you lose yourself in an idea and discover new perspectives to inform the way you feel about a certain topic? What about the sort of discussion in which you begin as strangers but after even just a few minutes you start to feel like old friends? These conversations don’t come around every day, but they seem to be around every corner when you’re at a Backcountry Hunters & Anglers event!

Dating back to 2004, BHA provides a community for people who value public land and access to healthy woods, water and wildlife. Every year since its inception, BHA has grown and strengthened in its mission, and the New York Chapter is leading the charge as we head into the summer season!

On July 16-18, you’ll find BHA members and friends gathered at Westkill Brewing in the heart of the Catskills, celebrating public lands, conservation and all the East Coast hunting and angling opportunities that New York has to offer. Led by NYBHA member and Westkill Brewing owner Mike Barcone, BHA President and CEO Land Tawney and a handful of BHA team members and volunteers, Muster in the Mountains is set to be a true show-out of hunters, anglers and conservationists!