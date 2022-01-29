Nate Kennedy: Chainsaw conservation on your property

Another year has arrived, and with it a list of opportunities for anyone and everyone interested in the great outdoors. The year ahead holds endless hunting and fishing adventures in addition to camping, hiking, paddling, trapping, boating, wild game cooking and more. It feels good to turn the calendar page toward February, with January’s small game hunting and ice fishing forays already under our belt.

Another year of learning and growing in our outdoor pursuits. Another year of fun with friends and family. Another year of dedication to wild life, wild places and wild food.

As a person who enjoys the planning, listing and strategizing side of things, I often consider this time of year to be a fine chance to think about what we can do for ourselves now that will pay off in the months and years to come. Think New Year's resolutions, but in regards to planning trips, sharpening skills and doing your part for the conservation of wildlife. While there are lists a mile long pertaining to gear needs, archery practice and treestand maintenance, it’s the planned use of one tool in particular that I’d like to focus on here — the chainsaw.

Have you ever heard the term “chainsaw conservation”? Essentially, this is when a landowner or land manager takes action on a piece of property, making modifications to create, configure or improve habitat for wildlife — often using a chainsaw or similar implements. It’s a commonly heard term in habitat management conversations, when folks might be discussing creating bedding areas, food sources or other landscape features that are important to various wildlife species.

As hunters, we often contribute to conservation efforts, such as through the support of an organization or a cause, through citizen science opportunities, taxes, legislative support and a handful of other endeavors. That said, chainsaw conservation, at least in the way I’m using the term here, is when one tries to make an impact right in their own backyard. Do you own or lease land that you might be able to improve? Do you belong to a club or organization that can help out with local habitat management? If so, consider a bit of chainsaw conservation in your world. A little can go a long way when it comes to supporting wildlife habitat.

To learn more about what landowners and others can do in this regard, I asked three experts for input on the following question: In thinking about “chainsaw conservation,” whether I've got 40 acres or 400, what is one impactful thing I can do to support wildlife on my property?

Respectively, these experts were asked about deer, turkeys, ruffed grouse and woodcock. That said, their answers hold value for a wide variety of species.

Mike Edwards, director of grassroots, National Deer Association: “In my opinion, whether you have 4, 40 or 400 acres of habitat that you want to improve, the first step should be to get out the chainsaw and cut, and cut aggressively. Deer thrive in thick understory. All of us likely have older forests that have grown so tall and thick at the top, it prevents sunlight from hitting the ground. Deer live from 5 to 6 feet and down, not in mature forests where you can see forever. That is not quality wildlife habitat. You want to get it so thick that if you were to throw a ball, you would not easily be able to find it.

“Commit to doing at least one acre per year, spacing the cuts out over time to keep your habitat diverse and allow yourself to manage the cuts more efficiently. An acre is roughly a football field with one endzone. Score a touchdown this off-season and start cutting! Be sure to get educated and be safe with your saw and equipment. The chainsaw is the No. 1 tool for habitat improvement, but also the deadliest. You may want to consider having a forestry professional do the work for you.”

Mike Joyner, veteran turkey hunter, author and outdoor writer, Joyner Outdoor Media: “Turkeys need four things to flourish: Roost areas; fruit, nuts and insects to forage on; escape cover; and brooding habitat. With a chainsaw as the tool of choice in this exercise, one can create small clearings to establish the growth of successional habitat that provides food, escape cover and brooding habitat. By removing trees of little value for wildlife, you can then plant and promote grasses, forbes, shrubs and trees of greater value.”

Todd Waldron, northeast forest conservation director, Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society: “Regardless of your property size, landowners can play a major role in improving habitat for a whole suite of forest dwelling bird and wildlife species. Habitat is broadly described as food, cover, water, and space. Even if you have a small property (less than 10 acres) you can begin by assessing your property’s strong points. Are there red or white oak trees present that provide acorn mast, or thick evergreen cover that provides security, or a thick alder-strewn river bottom that might be good for migratory woodcock? Anchor your habitat work around these attributes, which can ultimately help resident birds and wildlife that range back and forth between your property and surrounding areas.

“Additionally, diversity is the spice of life. Whether your property is 10 acres or 400 acres, you can work toward a diverse mosaic of habitat conditions on your land — small forest openings that can be good for pollinators and serve as woodcock singing grounds, a range of tree ages and species — including dense young saplings and a mix of older trees, and even wildlife shrub plantings like dogwood, apple trees and other beneficial shrubs that can serve as both good cover and a reliable food source.”

The fact is, habitat often needs improving. The days of abundant wildlife often correlate with a previous disturbance on the landscape such as a fire or timber harvest. Obviously, one should consider that total deforestation is off the table. It’s about creating diversity, not cutting the whole lot and creating yet another single-age forest of the future. If your property is diverse and teeming with abundant wildlife, great! More often than not, it could use some work. If you’re partial to supporting one species over the rest, cater your management to that. But again, habitat management prescriptions tend to benefit a wide variety of plants, animals, insects and more. So, if you’re making habitat improvements for deer, you might just help out a few bears, bees, butterflies, grouse, moose, songbirds, small mammals and turkeys along the way.

For those interested in chainsaw conservation on your property, I would urge you to continue seeking the input of conservation organizations like NDA and RGS & AWS, and of hunting and wildlife experts, biologists and foresters. Consider the do-it-yourself route, but don’t be afraid to enlist the help of industry professionals. There are programs and information available through the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Natural Resource Conservation Service and many others. The information is out there, and improved habitat, abundant wildlife and better hunting opportunities are attainable through a bit of good old-fashioned chainsaw conservation. Be safe, have fun and keep learning. Here’s to another year!

Nate Kennedy is a New York state North Country resident who enjoys hunting and fishing in the Finger Lakes. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is the northeast regional engagement coordinator with the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears monthly in The Citizen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0