Nate Kennedy: Ducks, deer and new conservation friends

It’s a bittersweet time of year for hunters.

Sure, we have some deer season left and late season hunts for small game are on the horizon, but November is gone and I can’t help but feel a bit of sadness in that regard. That’s the bitter part I suppose.

The sweet? It’s still hunting season, and opportunity is still relatively abundant. Tags are filled for some and not yet for others, and the time to drink coffee and reflect on the fun days afield with friends and family has begun. It’s a great time of year to get out of your typical hunting routine and get into new and exciting adventures.

This week, I was fortunate to be invited on a river duck hunt on the St. Lawrence River with the St. Lawrence University Ducks Unlimited chapter. I joined the club’s president, Nate Serlin, and senior advisor, Harlow Punderson, in a duck blind for a few hours of conversation and laughs, and some relatively decent shooting on our part. We left that morning with new friendships, meat for the freezer and conservation plans for the future.

The SLU DU chapter really seems to be on fire lately. It’s an age-old goal that every hunter should take out one new person each season if they have the opportunity to do so, as new hunters are the future of our whole endeavor. I asked Nate just how many new hunters their club has taken out this season, and his answer was in the double digits. That, in and of itself, is impressive! In addition to their hunting trips, the chapter is taking part in local conservation efforts, fundraising and sharing their message through stories of sustainability and wild food.

While it felt more like hunting with a couple of hometown buddies, I was originally meeting with SLU DU on behalf of the New York Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, where I serve as a volunteer. NYBHA and SLU DU are planning to join forces this winter on some conservation work at the Upper & Lower Lakes Wildlife Management Area.

These impactful relationships are one of the best parts of the conservation community. I’ll be headed to western New York in the coming days to share a deer hunt with a friend I met through similar channels. Mike Fitzsimmons, a new hunter and a soon to be first time deer hunter, reached out to me through NYBHA and we’ve been planning a hunt for some time now. He’s done his due diligence in learning all about deer hunting, and has spent a good amount of time in the woods this year chasing turkeys. I’m excited to share this first deer hunt with him!

NYBHA has been on a mission this season to get new hunters into the field, and has collaborated with some incredible organizations along the way. In early November, the chapter joined Hunters Of Color, The National Deer Association and The Nature Conservancy for a Hunters of Color Mentor Hunt right here in New York. Members of each organization and an eager group of new hunters got together to learn about hunting, share experiences with one another, and team up mentors and mentees for a few days of deer hunting. By all accounts, the event was a great success! The National Deer Association’s Field To Fork program provided the model, The Nature Conservancy provided the ground, and volunteers from BHA and other groups joined in as mentors for the new hunters. Again, these conservation communities strive to provide healthy spaces to get new people into the outdoors to experience the joys of hunting and wild food that we all know and love. Hunters Of Color shares a great message that is, “The outdoors are for everyone!”

The sportsmen’s clubs, conservation clubs and rod and gun clubs have provided the traditional spaces for conservation communities to share and learn and gather with people of like mind. Those venues are still present today, and still very important. In addition, conservation organizations and nonprofits often use online conservation communities to achieve their goals, share their messages, and to meet new people. This model is equally as successful, and has led to the above relationships, experiences, and outings with people who may have never met otherwise.

I say kudos to these awesome groups! Keep up the great work, and keep spreading the message that hunting is open to all. For the hunters out there, please do take someone new into the field. Share your knowledge of the woods, your stories, and your tips and tricks with new and aspiring hunters. Be safe and have fun with the remainder of your 2021 hunting season!

Nate Kennedy is a New York state North Country resident who enjoys hunting and fishing in the Finger Lakes. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is the northeast regional engagement coordinator with the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears monthly in The Citizen.

