Nate Kennedy: Hunting and those vital good luck charms

When I was 14 years old, my uncle pulled a small bag out of his hunting jacket and emptied its contents onto the table of our deer camp.

The bag was filled with a variety of random and peculiar items. Small rocks, bullets, a broken nail clipper, an acorn ... you get the jist. He called it his “mojo,” and said that it was good luck and always with him while hunting. He told me that now that I was a deer hunter, he would let me pick an item out of the pile and use it to start a “mojo” of my own.

This particular uncle is and was a great hunter with a lot of nice bucks under his belt. I figured he must be onto something, and took him up on his offer.

I chose a small pocket knife with a bone handle and a lot of character. It was the first piece in my “mojo,” and 14 hunting seasons later it’s still there. Right now, it’s inside a bag in the pocket of my bird hunting vest. Also in that bag is my hunting license, a pen, my knife, a few zip ties, and the rest of my “mojo.” I started with that little knife, eventually adding a dozen or so other odds and ends to my bag of good luck charms. Bullet casings from successful hunts, rocks and pebbles from my favorite deer haunts, a beaver tooth I found in the Adirondacks, a novelty coin my parents gave me, a piece of jewelry from my wife, and so on. It’s brought me luck on many deer hunts from the Adirondacks to the Finger Lakes, and from the turkey woods of Pennsylvania to the Minnesota grouse woods.

Years later I learned where the whole thing stems from, and why my uncle would carry this while hunting, of all things. A “mojo” is a good luck charm traditionally created and carried in central and west African cultures. It’s known as a prayer or spell in a bag, and is carried for protection and good luck. I’m not sure how that idea made it all the way up to Parishville, but it did. While as a family we have no real connection to the early history of the “mojo,” as deer hunters we certainly know the importance of a little luck. Luck can make or break your hunting season. Do everything right, and a bit of luck still helps to put that big buck right where you wanted him on that frosty morning in early November. Even the best hunters need a little luck, and if there’s ever a chance to increase the odds of finding it, well, count me in!

Not finding the luck you wish you had in the field? Try making your own “mojo” and tossing it in your hunting pack with the rest of your gear. It doesn't have to be large or cumbersome. Give it a try and see where it takes you.

Have you been out hunting yet this year? The fall season is well underway. The early September goose season came and went, and by all accounts was a success. The youth and veteran waterfowl weekend brought great fun, and I was able to watch two young cousins experience their first trips to the duck blind. They left with a beautiful wood duck, a few happy memories and big smiles.

For me, it’s more of the same this year. A random assortment of hunts squeezed in between Sept. 1 and a long work trip to Minnesota in mid-October. I hunted geese on the St. Lawrence River, and took a few days to chase ruffed grouse for the Northern Zone season opener. This week, I hope to hunt ducks, grouse, woodcock and deer. Get it while the getting is good, as they say.

And so we leave another wonderful September in our rear view and head on into October, what many hunters deem the greatest month of all. While I’m partial to November, October is a close second. As always I encourage you to have fun and be safe this season, pay close attention to the rules and regulations for the areas you're hunting, and try to do your part for the conservation of wildlife and habitat that allows us to spend our days in the woods and on the water. Oh, and good luck!

Fall hunting seasons

For more details on fall hunting seasons in New York state, visit these state Department of Environmental Conservation website pages: