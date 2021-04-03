Nate Kennedy: Learn New York's new trout fishing rules

The fictional fur trapper “Bear Claw” Chris Lapp, says “March is a green, muddy month down below. Some folks like it — farmers mostly.” I thought of this quote recently when we hiked into our deer camp in the Adirondacks, where the last bits of winter are hanging on. As we made our way back to the truck on a Sunday, I thought of what was next to come.

Spring has sprung down here “on the flat” (another Bear Claw phrase I have come to love). It’s 70 degrees in Geneva as I write this, and outdoor adventure awaits! Yellow perch fishing is my favorite April pursuit, but our state offers a great variety of fishing throughout the spring.

Stream trout fishing is a staple for many New Yorkers. A rich history of trout fishing in the Adirondacks, Catskills and Finger Lakes region has inspired many anglers, dozens of flies and lures, several books and a handful of brewery and restaurant names along the way. The culture and lore of trout fishing is intoxicating, and opportunity is abundant from Plattsburgh to Long Island, Albany to Buffalo, and everywhere in between. Be careful, you could get addicted!