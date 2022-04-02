Nate Kennedy: New fishing regulations just in time for spring

Spring is here! Will we get a foot of snow on May 1 again this year? Perhaps, but spring is here all the same. If you did your due diligence, your March chore list is all but complete, there is firewood ready for the year ahead, your deer season scouting has begun, you’re ready for turkey season, caught up on your house work and family time, and all you need now is a fishing rod, a vacation day and a little luck. And, if you’re like me and your chore list has been neglected and March flew by before you managed to get anything substantial taken care of, well, there’s always next year.

Here is April, the savior. April tends to bring a few warmer days, ice-out and open water throughout the state, and the kick-off to another fishing season. No matter if you’re an open water perch enthusiast, a shoreline panfish angler or a seasoned stream trout veteran, April is sure to bring you a breath of fresh air after a long New York winter. This year, along with spring fishing comes a few changes to the state Department of Environmental Conservation freshwater fishing regulations. These changes are simple and well defined, and arrive with enthusiasm from the DEC Bureau of Fisheries.

DEC set out to tweak regulations in order to increase participation and enjoyment, while decreasing complications. Steve Hurst, chief of the Bureau of Fisheries, said DEC “adopted this fishing regulations cleanup package to streamline and simplify regulations, to make fishing more fun and easier to understand.” These new regulations took effect Friday, April 1, just in time for the trout fishing opener.

Along with the changes, DEC published an assessment of public comment, in which each comment submitted regarding the proposed changes was made available for the public to review. Hurst stated that “the comments received were overwhelmingly in support of the proposed changes.”

For a comprehensive review of the regulations, changes, comments, etc., please visit the DEC website. Here's an overview of the most notable changes:

• There's a new statewide regulation for rainbow trout, brown trout and splake in lakes and ponds. The season will now be open year-round, with a five-fish daily limit, any size, with a "no more than two longer than 12 inches" harvest rule.

• Statewide Atlantic salmon regulations will now allow for a year-round open season.

• Ice fishing is permitted on all waters in New York unless specifically prohibited with the exception of Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties, where previous rules remain.

• New specific dates replaced floating dates for statewide season openers to include: May 1 for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskellunge; June 1 for muskellunge (note that in 2022, DEC will allow for the fishing of muskellunge beginning the last Saturday in May to accommodate previously planned fishing trips); and June 15 for largemouth and smallmouth bass.

• A five-fish daily walleye limit is set in Oneida Lake.

• There's a new regulation to limit the growth of the walleye population in Skaneateles Lake. No daily possession limit; 12-inch minimum size limit, open year-round.

• The statewide sunfish daily harvest limit has been reduced from 50 to 25 fish.

• The statewide minimum size limit for crappie has been increased from 9 inches to 10 inches.

These changes, along with all other rules and regulations, can all be found in the DEC Freshwater Fishing Regulation booklet. Digital copies are available online, and hard copies are expected to be available in early-mid April. As an angler, a stakeholder and a user of our natural resources, it’s your responsibility to read these regulations, and to know them when you head out to fish.

And by all means, please go fishing! April holds a great many special moments for angling in New York state. Trout seasons open and stream fishing can be hot, and the ice leaves many small ponds and lakes allowing access to brook trout. Bullheads, sunfish and crappie begin to bite along the shorelines, and the yellow perch bite is sure to cause a 5-gallon bucket shortage at all of your local hardware stores. It’s time. It’s here. Get after it!

One final note to make, and I’ve made it before, is that public comment is important. You fish, you hunt, you observe, you care, you feel, you think, etc. You are a part of the system, and part of the algorithm. When it comes time to let your voice be heard, offer your opinion, or convey your thoughts about a certain topic, you have the right and responsibility to do so. Our wildlife managers want your opinion, and they’ll take it into consideration in making changes to rules, regulations, seasons and limits. Take advantage as often as you can, and be a part of the process when given the chance.

As we head into April, enjoy the time spent outside. It’s been a long winter, and the hot and humid days of summer will be here before we know it. Take in the spring while it’s here.

Nate Kennedy is a New York state North Country resident who enjoys hunting and fishing in the Finger Lakes. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is the northeast regional engagement coordinator with the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears monthly in The Citizen.

