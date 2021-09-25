Nate Kennedy: New York ruffed grouse hunting is rewarding

In the first mile or so we didn't find much. We flushed a couple of woodcock and a grouse or two, and hoped that things would really heat up as we continued on into the thick stuff. Tripp had a hunch about particular areas of cover on this piece of ground, and he was right in the end. As we got further and further into the woods, the habitat improved greatly, and the bird numbers began to increase. After finding and flushing several birds, we turned and began our hike back toward the truck.

The shot opportunities began to present themselves, and it felt like a matter of time until we found success. The dog pointed a bird that flushed about 30 yards to my left. I swung and fired, but missed. Fine by me, as I was just excited to be there — hunting, learning and seeing some action. Almost immediately, another point, another flush, and a report from Tripp’s shotgun. “We’re on the board!”

Our hike back to the truck provided several more woodcock flushes, and a handful of grouse. It was awesome to see an area with such a healthy bird population, and it was easy to see why it was so, with a balanced and healthy forest providing great habitat for all wildlife.