Nate Kennedy: New York ruffed grouse hunting is rewarding

This summer I accepted a new position with the Ruffed Grouse Society and American Woodcock Society, an organization geared toward supporting grouse and woodcock populations, protecting and improving the habitats in which they live, and rallying together the great people who hunt them in the name of conservation. I’ve hunted grouse here and there all my life, but in starting this new adventure, I knew my desire to spend time in the woods in search of these mysterious birds would likely increase. I was excited. I am excited!
Here in New York, opening day for ruffed grouse hunting differs based on the wildlife management zone. It's Sept. 20 in the northern zone and Oct. 1 in the southern zone. As the season approached, I prepared myself and my gear for total immersion into the upland hunting lifestyle.
Though we couldn’t manage a full day in the field, my coworker Tripp and I met up for a few hours after work on opening day, and cracked the seal on a new season of ruffed grouse hunting.
I drove to meet Tripp at a remote piece of state land in the northern zone. We met at a gas station, convoyed to the trailhead, discussed our plans for safety and strategy, and began our hunt. We had about three hours until dark, a couple of shotguns, water, compasses and one eager bird dog.
The plan was simple, hike through the grouse cover letting the dog do her thing. When we reached the back end of the cover, we’d head east for several hundred yards, and then make our way back to the road through another stretch of woods.
In the first mile or so we didn't find much. We flushed a couple of woodcock and a grouse or two, and hoped that things would really heat up as we continued on into the thick stuff. Tripp had a hunch about particular areas of cover on this piece of ground, and he was right in the end. As we got further and further into the woods, the habitat improved greatly, and the bird numbers began to increase. After finding and flushing several birds, we turned and began our hike back toward the truck.
The shot opportunities began to present themselves, and it felt like a matter of time until we found success. The dog pointed a bird that flushed about 30 yards to my left. I swung and fired, but missed. Fine by me, as I was just excited to be there — hunting, learning and seeing some action. Almost immediately, another point, another flush, and a report from Tripp’s shotgun. “We’re on the board!”
Our hike back to the truck provided several more woodcock flushes, and a handful of grouse. It was awesome to see an area with such a healthy bird population, and it was easy to see why it was so, with a balanced and healthy forest providing great habitat for all wildlife.
Back at the truck we examined Tripp’s first grouse of the season, a beautiful bird with red-phase tail feathers. We shared congratulations on a great first hunt together and made plans for more in the future. All smiles, we parted ways and made the drive home.
Grouse hunting has a long history here in New York. While there are often many negatives associated with the harvesting and overharvesting of timber in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the young forests that followed provided healthy habitats for these birds and other wildlife. Ever since, certain parts of our home state have held some of the most highly regarded grousing in the nation, and still today there are pockets of land that hold solid populations.
That said, grouse depend on healthy and balanced forests for their survival. Listed as a “Species of Greatest Conservation Need” in New York and many other states, grouse have experienced a great decline in population due to aging and disappearing forest habitats. A term often used to describe what we need in our forests is “mosaic.” For healthy grouse populations, and healthy populations of woodcock, deer, turkeys, songbirds and many other species, we need balanced age structures across a landscape. Young forest over here, middle aged forests over there, some old growth mixed in, and so on.
Achieving healthy and balanced forest habitats is just one part of what the Ruffed Grouse Society and American Woodcock Society are working on. Through the efforts of hunters and conservationists raising funds for grouse and woodcock, the organizations strive to build strong relationships between hunters, birders, foresters, state and federal agencies and landowners. These relationships allow for science and forestry and hunting to converge, with healthy forests and abundant wildlife being the result.
If you’ve never tried grouse hunting, or any upland hunting for that matter, I would strongly encourage you to do so. You can find a nearby RGS chapter in your area, and meet some great people who are passionate about conserving these species and their habitats. You can also find books, podcasts, Facebook groups and other communities of like-minded people who are willing to share tips and information to lead to your success in the field. As we head into October, and into the season openers for grouse, woodcock, deer, ducks and other game species, I feel proud to be a part of such a wonderful community of people. I welcome this new adventure in the grouse woods, and I look forward to what is to come!
Nate Kennedy is a New York state North Country resident who enjoys hunting and fishing in the Finger Lakes. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is the northeast regional engagement coordinator with the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears monthly in The Citizen.