Nate Kennedy: Outdoor pursuits in the month of March

Soon enough we’ll be fishing the open water, hunting for mushrooms, and losing sleep in pursuit of wild turkeys. We’ve had a real winter. More so in some parts of the state than others, but a long cold snap in January led to great ice fishing and snowmobiling for a lot of New Yorkers, which has not been the case for the last couple of seasons. Yet it seems, some days at least, that we are headed into the end of our winter. Sure, there are heavy snows in the forecast and spring might be a ways off yet, but it’s coming. Rest assured!

For me, March is the toughest month of the year. The ice can be sketchy and covered in slush, the hunting seasons have mostly wrapped up (with some exceptions), and I spend my days dreaming of sunshine when the weather just can't seem to make up its mind. March is the only month when I really get a taste for that seasonal depression that so many others suffer all throughout the winter months.

That said, March isn't ALL bad. In fact, if I buck up and forget about how far away the turkey season is, I can get out and enjoy a solid handful of outdoor pursuits before April brings along the glory of spring. Here are a few ideas.

Shed hunting

One fun way to spend time in March is to search for shed deer antlers. Each winter, whitetails lose their antlers, and they are prized by deer hunters who wish to learn more about bucks in their hunting areas. Plus, they look great on the mantle and give a lot of hope for the year ahead! When the snow starts to soften up a bit in your area, head out to the places deer frequent during the late fall and winter. Cedar thickets, cluttered hedgerows, well worn deer trails and bedding areas are all great places to look for sheds. Check out ShedFest 2022 from the guys at Pertnear Outdoors. It’s a great way to get in on the shed hunting fun, support the National Deer Association, and it comes with some pretty cool prize opportunities.

Shooting sports target practice

Miss a few birds this year? Me too. This part of the “off season” can be a prime opportunity to sharpen your skills, work on your range, learn new techniques and more. Whether that happens at a shooting class, a sporting clays course, in a trap or skeet league, or in the back field with your pals from high school is up to you. There are a whole lot of reasons to spend more time shooting. If you can find and afford ammo, get after it!

Scouting for deer and turkeys

For me, this one is huge. Winter scouting might be better for deer in January and February, but I’m typically focused on other things then. In March, the days are (hopefully!) a little warmer, the snow is (hopefully!) a little lighter, and there is a lot of data out there in the woods to be collected. For deer, it’s a great time to locate bedding areas and travel corridors, changes in habitat or property setups, and to try to improve things like your access, knowledge of wind direction, and other factors that can improve your hunts this fall. For turkeys, March is the time to start getting excited. Birds can be seen more and more as they begin their transition into spring behavior, and there’s no time like the present to take stock of where they are, and what they're up to.

Search for new hunting locations

Whether you lost a lease, need a few backup spots, or are just curious enough to always be on the lookout, it’s never a bad time to explore options for new hunting locations. We’re fortunate in New York to have so many public hunting areas at our disposal. Get out for a drive, and take a look at both public and private parcels that you think might fit your goals for the upcoming hunting seasons. Look for flocks of turkeys, heavy deer sign, prime looking habitat, and likely areas to find game within the travel distance that you’re comfortable with. When the season opens, and your plans A, B, and C are compromised by other hunters, access issues, land sales, and the like, you’ll be thankful that you put the time in to find plans D, E, and so on.

Gear cleaning and organization

If you're anything like me, you rolled so quickly from the fall season, through the holidays, and onward into ice fishing that your gear is currently a complete and total disaster. March is the time to take care of that. In the coming weeks I’ll be cleaning guns, tuning up my bow, and re-organizing decoys, clothing, storage, gear totes, etc. The truck will get a much needed wash and an oil change, spring fishing gear will be sorted through and readied for ice-out, and I’ll pass the time in preparation for the days ahead.

Habitat work

If you read my last column on “chainsaw conservation” you know that the goal is to get out and put in a little work on the properties we have the privilege of managing. Cutting firewood at camp, weather permitting, and clearing a small wildlife opening behind the house are on our personal to-do list. If the mud season holds out for April, accessing property to cut trees and haul out logs will be easier. If it does not, well that will have to wait. Take the opportunities when you can to invest in your hunting habitat. Continue working on timber projects, put up a few wood duck boxes, improve access trails, etc. You can’t do it all, but whatever you get done now will give you a leg up when you need to get it done but you’d rather be chasing turkeys or trout.

Ice-out fishing ... hopefully!

This one depends on weather and location, plain and simple. In the North Country where I grew up, the spring perch bite didn’t usually become readily available until the shorelines and boat launches thawed out in early April. That said, in central and southern New York, and parts of western New York and the Finger Lakes, the panfish bite might come in mid-to-late March. So be prepared, keep an eye out for warm stretches in the weather, and when you start to see early morning crowds of bucket wielding, coffee drinking, weather worn anglers at the gas station, it’s time to jump in and join the fun!

So there you have it, folks! I’m not the biggest fan of March, but I'll resist the urge to spend it inside and will put my time in where I can to get out and enjoy it. Again, the more time I spend on the aforementioned activities this month, the greater my odds for success and enjoyment in April, May, and the rest of the year!

Nate Kennedy is a New York state North Country resident who enjoys hunting and fishing in the Finger Lakes. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is the northeast regional engagement coordinator with the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears monthly in The Citizen.

