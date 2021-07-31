Nate Kennedy: Preparing for fall hunting seasons

It happens a few times each summer, depending on how many weddings I attend between the spring turkey season and the September goose opener. The music is loud, the spirits are high, and all the wedding-goers wear a smile as they eat, drink and dance the summer away. In a dark corner, out of earshot of the rest of the guests, two or three of us sit closely, sipping coffee and eating cake. We share secrets, stories and photographs of our hunting pursuits and endeavors, of last year’s success and this year's goals.
Hunters and anglers are often glad to find one another like this, at a wedding or a summer BBQ. All year long the topic of hunting and fishing will make some folks giddy with excitement, and others wrought with frustration. I would venture to say that at no other time of year are these conversations so readily available than the mid-to-late summer, when preparations are in order and anticipation is high. It’s this summer hunt-prep season that gets an awful lot of us fired up for what’s to come between now and the winter months!
For whitetail folks, summer hunt-prep includes a whole lot of archery, scouting and more. For bird hunters, it might mean dog training, blind construction, shotgunning or boat maintenance. For those headed west in pursuit of high-country game, it probably means map scouting, fitness training and a heck of a lot less ice cream than the rest of us.
Whatever your list looks like, it probably includes (or should include) some of the following:
Archery and firearms
If you’re reading this, planning to bow hunt this fall, and are fully aware that your bow needs a trip to the shop, do yourself and them a favor and go today! Every year we hear from archery shops all summer long about tune-up deals and new products, and come September we hear about how swamped they are, the long turnaround times they’re forced into, and all the fine folks that think it’s OK to blow the dust off their bow three days before the season. (Hint: it’s not OK.) So go now, get tuned up, and start shooting! You’ll be glad you did come time to be in a deer stand.
Interestingly enough, there are a lot of hunters out there that DO shoot their bow year round, but then hesitate to do so with their rifle, shotgun or muzzleloader. I’ve been guilty of this in the past. It’s tough to find ammo at times, and for whatever reason firearms practice can somehow seem less of a priority than archery. But, it’s not! So if you can, find a range or a safe and legal place to set up and take a few shots— as many as your wallet and ammo will allow. Dial in! Or, better yet (this is on my list), join a winter league at the local rod and gun club. My archery and rifle games are pretty solid but my wingshooting needs work. Trap league here I come!
Scouting
This is the big one — the one that pays. Scouting is overlooked by many as a waste of precious summer time. I get it, I get it. But, if you make a little time for it, it will return your investment tenfold! A combination of map scouting, online research and boots-on-the-ground efforts will increase your success afield regardless of what game you're after. A good friend says “take her out for ice cream!” meaning a cold treat and a nice evening drive make a great combination for scouting deer, ducks, geese and turkeys.
Combine it with your fitness regiment (also on my list)! Take a hike and look for deer sign, grouse covers or food sources. Hang a trail camera or two if you’re into that sort of thing. Cameras are a great way to take inventory of the deer, bear, etc. in your hunting area, and an even better way of increasing your enthusiasm and excitement for the days ahead!
No matter how or what you plan to scout, if you get ahead of the season with a little information gathering, you’ll be glad you did. You just might find a new duck hole, a big velvet buck or a bunch of fresh bear signs. Even a couple of hours will pay off somewhat, and hey, you can spend the rest of your day fishing or sitting in a lawn chair!
Stands, blinds, trails
This is one I’ve personally been neglecting for a few years. Hanging or checking the status of existing treestands, building and maintaining blinds, and clearing or trimming trails is something that I have regretted not doing before. This week on Instagram I saw a photo of a treestand adorned with a huge wasps nest. The caption read: "make sure to check your stands before opening day!” You never know if a tree fell during a winter storm, or a thief made off with your favorite stand. Regardless, a spring/summer walk of your property and a little trail maintenance can make a big difference come October.
Along the same lines, if you have new stands, blinds or ideas for trails, get them done! I really like to be out of the woods for the entirety of September, to give the area time to forget all about me and my scent until I return to hunt.
Sure, you can hang-and-hunt on the fly, and have great success! But, if you are the type of hunter that enjoys a permanent setup, box blind or ladder stand, you’ll be better off not hanging it the night before the opener.
Property management
This goes hand in hand with the previous bit. Get your firewood cut, your timber harvests done, your food sources planted and your brush-hogging taken care of ahead of time. Summer is a good time to split the wood you cut last winter. Spring is even better, but hey we had perch to catch!
There is no shortage of work to be done during the summer that can substantially improve your hunting seasons from September through March. Here are a few extras to consider as we work our way through August:
- Dog training
- Getting new hunting permissions and maintaining landowner relationships
- Developing hunt plans for the season (Not just plan A, but B, C, D and so on)
- Gear organization
- Truck, fourwheeler and equipment maintenance
- Brushing up on rules and regulations
- Honey-dos and house projects
- Family time and vacation planning
If you can pick just one or two things from this long list of to-dos, and get them done this month, you’ll thank yourself in October when you get your hands on that buck you’ve been after, or when you and your buddy limit out on birds. Enjoy your summer, but enjoy a little summertime hunt-prep along the way!
Nate Kennedy is a New York state North Country resident who enjoys hunting and fishing in the Finger Lakes. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is the northeast regional engagement coordinator with the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears monthly in The Citizen.