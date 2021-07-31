Nate Kennedy: Preparing for fall hunting seasons

Archery and firearms

If you’re reading this, planning to bow hunt this fall, and are fully aware that your bow needs a trip to the shop, do yourself and them a favor and go today! Every year we hear from archery shops all summer long about tune-up deals and new products, and come September we hear about how swamped they are, the long turnaround times they’re forced into, and all the fine folks that think it’s OK to blow the dust off their bow three days before the season. (Hint: it’s not OK.) So go now, get tuned up, and start shooting! You’ll be glad you did come time to be in a deer stand.

Interestingly enough, there are a lot of hunters out there that DO shoot their bow year round, but then hesitate to do so with their rifle, shotgun or muzzleloader. I’ve been guilty of this in the past. It’s tough to find ammo at times, and for whatever reason firearms practice can somehow seem less of a priority than archery. But, it’s not! So if you can, find a range or a safe and legal place to set up and take a few shots— as many as your wallet and ammo will allow. Dial in! Or, better yet (this is on my list), join a winter league at the local rod and gun club. My archery and rifle games are pretty solid but my wingshooting needs work. Trap league here I come!

Scouting