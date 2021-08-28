Nate Kennedy: Small game hunting is a great introduction

Traditions don’t have to come from old history, family lines, or those who came before you. You can make your own! Somebody’s got to be the first. Take your small game hunting and make it a tradition, give yourself something to be nostalgic about 20 years down the road. Give a funny name to the place where you found your first squirrel. Read a passage from an old book before each opening day. Keep a feather from each game bird, or tan the hide from your child’s first rabbit. Find a way to make your mark on the history and traditions of hunting as you join the community and become one of the many ambassadors for this great way of life.

If you haven't hunted for small game yet, or if you have yet to hunt at all, consider trying small game first. Have fun, be safe and take the time to learn as much as you can along the way. It will make you a better hunter, a better steward of the land, and a better person in the end, and it will absolutely prepare you for a lifelong journey into hunting and the outdoors.

Nate Kennedy is a New York state North Country resident who enjoys hunting and fishing in the Finger Lakes. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is the northeast regional engagement coordinator with the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears monthly in The Citizen.

