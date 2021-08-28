Nate Kennedy: Small game hunting is a great introduction

It’s exciting to see new people taking a chance and trying their hand at hunting and fishing. You won’t catch me complaining about crowded public lands or new hunters who might think differently, look differently, or act differently than myself. Hunting needs ambassadors, and I’m glad to see the community growing!
The experience of growing up as a hunter, with a mom, dad and, well, entire family that hunted, was a real privilege. Going from the BB gun to the .22, to the .410 and on up the chain felt natural, as did starting with squirrels and rabbits, then moving up to grouse and waterfowl, and eventually on to big game. As a witness to many hunters getting involved at an older age these days, it’s fun to see which offshoots of the community they’re drawn to first. It’s often turkeys and deer, I feel. Especially in New York. Those species seem to be a great “in” to this whole hunting thing, and it’s easy to see why.
That said, I think the old “work your way up” approach might be getting overlooked. While I believe you should cut your teeth on whichever species you’re most drawn to, starting with small game gives a hunter the opportunity to have a total blast, and is an amazing way to begin learning the woods, and getting to know oneself as a hunter.
Regardless of whether this is your first hunting season or not, there are many reasons to give small game hunting a try this fall.
It's fun
This is really the most important part of any pursuit in life, right? I’ve gone the route of diving deeper and deeper into a certain thing. Deer hunting for example. No matter how hard it gets or how obsessed I become, the day it ceases to be fun, first and foremost, I will leave it behind and move on. Life’s too short. Small game hunting is just plain fun.
Hunting squirrels, rabbits, pheasants, etc. (the “small game” definition allows for a blurring of the lines) is a great time. Walking through a woodlot or a cedar thicket, or spending time in a duck blind with friends and family is, in my opinion, some of the highest quality fun you can find out there in the world. The pressure of “messing up” a hunt is typically a lot lighter than it is in the deer woods, opportunity is usually more abundant, and there is a whole lot less of that “grind” factor than you’ll find on a 3 a.m. duck hunt or an all-day sit in a deer stand. Have fun with it!
Woodsmanship
Small game hunts are a great primer for woodsmanship. Learning woods skills and/or becoming a bit of a naturalist is something every hunter should and usually will do. But it takes time. A squirrel hunt can be the perfect time to learn your trees, look for tracks, study the wind and weather, all while chasing game in a more laid back environment.
It’s been said before that the best thing you can do for yourself as a deer hunter is to spend a lot of time hunting squirrels. It’s prime time to learn how to move carefully through the woods, improve your “game eye,” brush up on map and compass skills, and so on.
Safe practices
It’s no coincidence that traditionally a lot of young hunters grew up on small game. As a hunter, safety should always be the top priority, and diving head first into big game or hardcore wingshooting (though it can be done) does not allow for as much time spent focusing on really learning the basics. Small game hunting is perfect for learning to walk with a firearm, judging the safety of your shot, practicing knife skills and field dressing, and ensuring that you are as safe as can be as you get comfortable in the woods.
Wild game cooking
Want to fall deeply in love with wild game? Start eating squirrels. I know what you're thinking, but trust me. They are delicious. Last winter I made a squirrel twist on chicken ‘n’ biscuits, and it just might have been the tastiest wild game dish I’ve had to date. Venison hot dogs and jerky are the standard entry to the whole deal, I know. But small game eating is prime if you take the time to learn.
Sources like Meateater, The Wild Harvest Table, Hank Shaw’s cookbooks and the wide wide world of Google can lead you to some incredible recipes for small game across the board. Practice makes perfect, and once you've perfected braising down squirrel or rabbit, you’ll be ahead of the game when it comes time to start cooking venison, duck and other wild meats.
Permission and access
Whether you're exploring some of New York’s public land or seeking out a piece of private ground, it can be tough to find game if you don’t know where to look. This also takes time, practice, patience and research. Eventually it will pay off. If you're looking for your dream deer and turkey lease, or trying to take a trophy buck on public ground, it’s totally doable and you can make it happen. But, access to abundant game and private land permissions are much easier to come by if you’re looking to find some small game.
Once you find a few honey holes for your small game pursuits, you might use these to move on down the line. Chasing squirrels through state forests or wildlife management areas could very well lead you to a pile of deer sign that you return to in the future. A healthy relationship with a landowner that starts with squirrel or rabbit hunting might blossom into a long-term thing and you could be invited back for a November deer hunt, or a turkey hunt next spring.
Traditions
I think tradition is as important as anything in the world of hunting. Old family traditions, or regional traditions, are found in just about every deer camp or hunting group around. Some have an opening day party, others cut your shirt tail when you miss your first buck. Some might have a certain celebration when someone in camp takes a deer or turkey. I’ve seen duck blind breakfasts, blaring music as you set up goose decoys at 4 a.m., campfire stories, special meals, annual T-shirts, deer drives, nicknames and much much more.
Traditions don’t have to come from old history, family lines, or those who came before you. You can make your own! Somebody’s got to be the first. Take your small game hunting and make it a tradition, give yourself something to be nostalgic about 20 years down the road. Give a funny name to the place where you found your first squirrel. Read a passage from an old book before each opening day. Keep a feather from each game bird, or tan the hide from your child’s first rabbit. Find a way to make your mark on the history and traditions of hunting as you join the community and become one of the many ambassadors for this great way of life.
If you haven't hunted for small game yet, or if you have yet to hunt at all, consider trying small game first. Have fun, be safe and take the time to learn as much as you can along the way. It will make you a better hunter, a better steward of the land, and a better person in the end, and it will absolutely prepare you for a lifelong journey into hunting and the outdoors.
Nate Kennedy is a New York state North Country resident who enjoys hunting and fishing in the Finger Lakes. An Ogdensburg native, he is a lifelong hunter and angler who holds a master's degree in environmental communication from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he is the northeast regional engagement coordinator with the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society. Kennedy loves to write about and share his outdoor pursuits and his column appears monthly in The Citizen.